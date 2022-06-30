Learner's License Project: WC govt seeks to expand Mitchells Plain footprint
Matric learners from Oval North High School and Lentegeur High School in Mitchells Plain will continue to receive complimentary classes and get tested to obtain their learner's licences.
The Learner's License Project is a collaboration including the Wheatfield Estate Foundation Trust, Bazil's Traffic School, ward councillor Avron Plaatjies and a Member of the Provincial Legislature in the Western Cape, Ricardo Mackenzie
Cape Talk's Lester Kiewit spoke to Mackenzie about how the programme will be extended to other areas within Mitchel's Plein.
Mackenzie added that talks with the Western Cape government to assist with the programme were under way.
We initially started with hundred matric learners from Oval North and Lentegeur, we did the classes in the afternoons on Saturday and Sunday, and to my surprise, ninety percent of them passed with the other ten re-doing their licenses.Ricardo Mackenzie, Member of the Provincial Legislature, Western Cape
I have spoken to the mayor [Geordin Hill-Lewis] about it and with regard to the education sector. The discussion is with minister [David Maynier] next week Tuesday or Wednesday to discuss this.Ricardo Mackenzie, Member of the Provincial Legislature, Western Cape
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_32517911_african-learner-driver-and-instructor-behind-a-car.html?vti=lkx5dqv8iqaldhqw3m-1-52
More from Local
Need to settle a traffic fine? From tomorrow you can pay via SnapScan and Zapper
Those are just two of the new payment channels being introduced by the City of Cape Town from 1 July.Read More
'Load shedding compounds Joburg City Power's challenges'
Mandy Wiener interviews City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.Read More
NUM denounces false claims that 7% wage increase offer was rejected
Mandy Wiener spoke to NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mamburu about these reports and the state of negotiations, and to City Power Spokesperson, Isaac Mangena.Read More
Got a complaint against the City of Cape Town? It just got easier to lodge them
From July, the City of Cape Town’s Ombudsman Office will have a permanent presence at four City municipal offices every Tuesday.Read More
Adventurer and explorer Riaan Manser shares his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk
Tune in on Sunday at 10am for Riaan's curated playlist of music that tells the story of his life journey.Read More
'Enyobeni Tavern deaths point to a probable criminal offence'
Lester Kiewit interviews forensic pathologist Paul O’Sullivan about the delay in getting to the bottom of the 21 deaths at Enyobeni Tavern.Read More
Illegal snares threatening Cape wildlife (and domestic pets too)
The SPCA is urging trail runners, dog walkers and hikers to help find and eradicate illegal snares on the urban edge.Read More
Eskom escalates to stage 6 power cuts, blames ongoing strike
Power utility Eskom will implement stage 6 power cuts from 2pm on Thursday until midnight, adding that it would also implement stage 6 blackouts on Friday from 5am until midnight.Read More
Plane Project lets youngsters experience the magic of flight for the first time
Lester Kiewet spoke to Morningstar Flight Academy pilot, Michelle Boshoff about taking children for their first ever flight through the project.Read More