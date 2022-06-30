Learner's License Project: WC govt seeks to expand Mitchells Plain footprint





Matric learners from Oval North High School and Lentegeur High School in Mitchells Plain will continue to receive complimentary classes and get tested to obtain their learner's licences.

The Learner's License Project is a collaboration including the Wheatfield Estate Foundation Trust, Bazil's Traffic School, ward councillor Avron Plaatjies and a Member of the Provincial Legislature in the Western Cape, Ricardo Mackenzie

Cape Talk's Lester Kiewit spoke to Mackenzie about how the programme will be extended to other areas within Mitchel's Plein.

Mackenzie added that talks with the Western Cape government to assist with the programme were under way.

We initially started with hundred matric learners from Oval North and Lentegeur, we did the classes in the afternoons on Saturday and Sunday, and to my surprise, ninety percent of them passed with the other ten re-doing their licenses. Ricardo Mackenzie, Member of the Provincial Legislature, Western Cape

I have spoken to the mayor [Geordin Hill-Lewis] about it and with regard to the education sector. The discussion is with minister [David Maynier] next week Tuesday or Wednesday to discuss this. Ricardo Mackenzie, Member of the Provincial Legislature, Western Cape

