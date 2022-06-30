Collecting sports memorabilia for cash: 'Old Springbok jerseys always in demand'





• The collection of sports memorabilia is a big business in South Africa.

• Springbok jerseys are always in demand.

• The one Madiba wore in 1995 is probably the most valuable piece of sports memorabilia of South African origin.

• Experts suggest specialisation, and vigilance because fraud is rife.

In May, a shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored the “Hand of God” goal against England in the 1986 World Cup sold for a record-breaking R140 million (£7.1 million).

It is the single most valuable piece of sports memorabilia in the world.

There is no agreement on South Africa’s most valuable item of sports memorabilia, but it is probably an item such as President Nelson Mandela’s Springboks jersey when South Africa won the Rugby World Cup in 1995.

The collection of sports mementoes is a $15 billion business in the United States, according to famed American collector Howard Epstein.

Attitude Plus owner, Wayne Smith, about the sports memorabilia industry

The biggest in South Africa of all time was Madiba, especially after he passed… It happens to all icons when they pass… Old Springbok jerseys are always in demand… Worn jerseys are very popular… Wayne Smith, owner - Attitude Plus

I’ve made a huge mistake in trying to collect everything… You must specialise, otherwise, it’s never-ending… Wayne Smith, owner - Attitude Plus