Got a complaint against the City of Cape Town? It just got easier to lodge them





From next month, it will be easier for residents living and working in Khayelitsha, Mitchell's Plain, Durbanville and Kuils Rover to lodge a complaint against the City of Cape Town.

Starting in July, the City's Ombudsman Office will have a permanent presence at the municipal offices in those areas once a week.

The hours of operation will be 9am to 2pm, every Tuesday, excluding public holidays.

"The independent Ombudsman’s Office will assist residents and City staff with all last-resort municipal complaints as part of its function of making sure the City delivers on its service delivery mandate" said the City in a statement.

By having representatives of the Ombud’s office stationed at these four municipal offices, residents may bring their matters directly to our officials... Vusumzi Magwebu, Ombudsman - City of Cape Town

The City is reminding members of the public that the Ombudsman is a point of last-resort once they have exhausted the required channels and that it does not investigate complaints relating to the following:

· any legislative or executive decisions by the Council, any of its portfolio committees or subcouncils

· any matter involving an allegation of fraud, corruption, or corporate crime as referred to in the City’s Fraud Prevention Policy

· any matter or dispute which must be dealt with or settled within the field of labour law

· any allegation relating to financial irregularities

· any cases where the complainant has not reported the matter to the line department as a first port of call

· any alleged irregular conduct of a councillor

· any complaint which is vexatious or frivolous

· any tender-related matter

· administrative appeals

