Working with machines: Company 'appoints' AI algorithm as board member

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Property giant Growthpoint battling to get diesel for generators to properties The Money Show interviews Paul Kollenberg, Head of Asset Management at Growthpoint Properties, amid the power crisis. 30 June 2022 6:55 PM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 30 June 2022 4:56 PM
Why load shedding is less severe here? Thank Cape Town's battery, Steenbras Dam Steenbras Dam functions as a pumped-storage hydroelectricity plant when load shedding is extreme. 30 June 2022 4:07 PM
View all Local
Firms that enabled state capture should pay reparations - Dr Iraj Abedian The Money Show interviews economist Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO of Pan-African Investment & Research Services. 29 June 2022 7:09 PM
How load shedding impacts people living with disabilities Lester Kiewit spoke to to Alan Downey - executive director of Disability Info South Africa, about the impact of load shedding on p... 29 June 2022 3:43 PM
South Africans must brace themselves for another fuel hike - AA The knock-on effect on the cost of living is going to be substantial, said AA Spokesperson, Layton Beard, who was in conversation... 29 June 2022 2:50 PM
View all Politics
Southern Sun selling majority stake in top Nigeria business hotel Motheo Khoaripe interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 30 June 2022 8:03 PM
Working with machines: Company 'appoints' AI algorithm as board member Motheo Khoaripe talks to futurist Graeme Codrington, Partner at TomorrowToday, about the future of artificial intelligence. 30 June 2022 7:18 PM
SA is 2,000 megawatts away from stage 8 load shedding - Eskom Eskom said stage 8 would be implemented if there's a shortage of 8,000 megawatts on the national grid. 30 June 2022 5:48 PM
View all Business
Southern Sun selling majority stake in top Nigeria business hotel Motheo Khoaripe interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 30 June 2022 8:03 PM
Working with machines: Company 'appoints' AI algorithm as board member Motheo Khoaripe talks to futurist Graeme Codrington, Partner at TomorrowToday, about the future of artificial intelligence. 30 June 2022 7:18 PM
Looking to sell? Here's how you can borrow money to build or renovate your home Amy MacIver speaks to reginal sales manager for Ooba Home Loans, Justin Easthorpe, on how to go about getting a renovation loan fo... 30 June 2022 7:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
Grant Lottering cycled 986km through Southern California on two hours of sleep On the virtual couch with Amy MacIver, he shares details about his most recent experience during a 51-hour journey through Southe... 30 June 2022 4:38 PM
Collecting sports memorabilia for cash: 'Old Springbok jerseys always in demand' Lester Kiewit interviews Attitude Plus owner, Wayne Smith, about the sports memorabilia industry in South Africa and abroad. 30 June 2022 12:59 PM
F1 drivers rally behind Hamilton after Piquet's racial slur "All racist or discriminatory language has absolutely no part in our sport and society," said Esteban Ocon, in support of Hamilton... 30 June 2022 12:59 PM
View all Sport
Adventurer and explorer Riaan Manser shares his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk Tune in on Sunday at 10am for Riaan's curated playlist of music that tells the story of his life journey. 30 June 2022 1:02 PM
Fans bid a sad 'totsiens' to scrapped Afrikaans panel show Tussen Ons After four years on local channel Kyknet, the all-female panel show Tussen Ons (Between Us) is coming to an end. 30 June 2022 10:07 AM
The Voice star Keanu Harker followed his dreams told naysayers 'I believe in me' Cape Town-born singer-songwriter Keanu Harker sits down with Sara-Jayne King to talk about his latest single, No More. 27 June 2022 3:02 PM
View all Entertainment
Tashas expanding its global footprint, adding more SA restaurants as well The Money Show talks to founder and CEO Natasha Sideris about Tashas Group's expansion plans. 29 June 2022 9:12 PM
Germany prepares to legalise recreational dagga The country legalised the medicinal use of dagga in 2017. 29 June 2022 3:10 PM
The World View with Adam Gilchrist: 101-year-old sentenced to 5 years in prison Foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the news making headlines around the world. 29 June 2022 1:32 PM
View all World
Five Cape Town businesses crowned winners of Nedbank Business Ignite 2022 Each victor walks away with R200 000 prize packages to boost their businesses. 30 June 2022 3:04 PM
Zimbabwe's Fortune Charumbira elected Pan-African Parliament president Charumbira’s bid for the presidency at the Pan-African Parliament appeared to have been seamless after getting the backing of the... 29 June 2022 7:56 PM
Energy sector moves up a gear Bhavtik Vallabhjee, Head of Power and Renewables at Absa, unpacks the improvements and potential of South Africa's energy sector. 29 June 2022 4:19 PM
View all Africa
'I opened a Discovery Bank account just to get my Comair refund - nothing!' What is going on with Comair and Discovery? Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 29 June 2022 9:47 PM
Remember it's not Mark Zuckerberg who came up with METAVERSE, but 'Snow Crash' Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx) reviews Neal Stephenson's cyberpunk classic 'Snow Crash' on The Money Show. 28 June 2022 8:59 PM
Do parenting programmes work in preventing violence? A study investigated this The Institute for Security Studies' Chandré Gould, speaks to Lester about whether parenting programmes work to prevent violence. 28 June 2022 3:25 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
World

Working with machines: Company 'appoints' AI algorithm as board member

30 June 2022 7:18 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Artificial Intelligence
Algorithm
AI
Futurist
Graeme Codrington
TomorrowToday
Estonia
Motheo Khoaripe
SoftBank
AI algorithm

Motheo Khoaripe talks to futurist Graeme Codrington, Partner at TomorrowToday, about the future of artificial intelligence.
@ kentoh/123rf.com

Does the growing role of artifical intelligence (AI) around the world make you nervous?

Futurist Graeme Codrington (Partner at TomorrowToday) firmly believes that with the right approach we can create a world in which humans and machines can work with each other.

Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) chats to Codrington on The Money Show.

RELATED: Spending to prevent evil AI the most rational investment ever, says rationalists

AI is already changing the way business gets done.

Codrington says there is a misperception when we think of technology coming into the workforce.

We tend to have a picture of robots taking over the work of labourers or the unskilled.

There's more to it, he says.

... but ACTUALLY, in addition to that, I think over the next few years we're going to be seeing a lot of algorithms and software, and bots and apps coming for some of the top-end professional jobs that include high-end thinking.

Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

Codrington discusses the example of Japanese investment house SoftBank that has an AI algorithm as an official member of its board.

One of the members of the board is this computer that sits in the corner!... SoftBank is famous for investing in multiple industries all around the world and they use this algorithm to test some of their investment theories.

Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

So when the board is discussing a new investment, they throw it across to the computer and the computer crunches thousands of different scenarios in a split second and then gives a bit of feedback.

Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

So it's not as if there's this robot sitting in the corner pretending to be a human on the board, but the board is deliberately incorporating artificial intelligence algorithms in order to help them make better decisions.

Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

Codrington believes this is going to be happening in more and more in industries around the world.

He describes Estonia as actually one of the world's leading technology 'companies'.

The country already has a digital citizenship option and is going further with plans to make a Cabinet minister in their Parliament an artificial intelligence bot, he says.

"There are a few of our Cabinet ministers that I'm not sure you would notice if they were replaced by a computer that maybe even was switched off!" (chuckles)

Codrington says it's all about striking a balance between utilising technology and providing opportunities for humans.

Most companies, when they think of this technology... think of it in terms of efficiency, productivity, cost saving, and in terms of replacement - how do we take the people, replace them with machines that don't go on strike, don't go on holiday...

Graeme Codrington, Futurist and Partner - TomorrowToday

That's actually counter-productive way... I think that the 'business unusual' is these companies that are beginning to realise that we are going to have to find a way to become bionic... [the concept of] humans and machines combining together... not competing with each other but integrating...

Graeme Codrington, Futurist and Partner - TomorrowToday

"It's up to us as individuals to develop our skills, and it's also up to governments and organisations to make those future human skill development opportunities available" he says.

Listen to the fascinating interview on The Money Show:




30 June 2022 7:18 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Artificial Intelligence
Algorithm
AI
Futurist
Graeme Codrington
TomorrowToday
Estonia
Motheo Khoaripe
SoftBank
AI algorithm

More from Business

Southern Sun selling majority stake in top Nigeria business hotel

30 June 2022 8:03 PM

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Property giant Growthpoint battling to get diesel for generators to properties

30 June 2022 6:55 PM

The Money Show interviews Paul Kollenberg, Head of Asset Management at Growthpoint Properties, amid the power crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA is 2,000 megawatts away from stage 8 load shedding - Eskom

30 June 2022 5:48 PM

Eskom said stage 8 would be implemented if there's a shortage of 8,000 megawatts on the national grid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why load shedding is less severe here? Thank Cape Town's battery, Steenbras Dam

30 June 2022 4:07 PM

Steenbras Dam functions as a pumped-storage hydroelectricity plant when load shedding is extreme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Five Cape Town businesses crowned winners of Nedbank Business Ignite 2022

30 June 2022 3:04 PM

Each victor walks away with R200 000 prize packages to boost their businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Load shedding compounds Joburg City Power's challenges'

30 June 2022 1:30 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Collecting sports memorabilia for cash: 'Old Springbok jerseys always in demand'

30 June 2022 12:59 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Attitude Plus owner, Wayne Smith, about the sports memorabilia industry in South Africa and abroad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom escalates to stage 6 power cuts, blames ongoing strike

30 June 2022 12:27 PM

Power utility Eskom will implement stage 6 power cuts from 2pm on Thursday until midnight, adding that it would also implement stage 6 blackouts on Friday from 5am until midnight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City pushing hard to end load shedding in Cape Town - Hill-Lewis

30 June 2022 11:13 AM

City of Cape Town officials have been exploring emergency and contingency plans around energy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

All the changes you need to know this tax season

30 June 2022 11:10 AM

Africa Melane interviewed the Tax Technician’s Mogamat Amien West about changes in tax law and regulations by SARS.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Southern Sun selling majority stake in top Nigeria business hotel

30 June 2022 8:03 PM

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Looking to sell? Here's how you can borrow money to build or renovate your home

30 June 2022 7:16 PM

Amy MacIver speaks to reginal sales manager for Ooba Home Loans, Justin Easthorpe, on how to go about getting a renovation loan for your property.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Everything Everywhere All at Once': an appropriately unhinged dive into chaos

30 June 2022 4:02 PM

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' is a thoroughly anarchic ride that grips like a pit-bull’s jaw once you get lost in its storytelling, writes Devon Thomas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The crucial role service animals play in South Africans' lives

30 June 2022 3:34 PM

Relebogile Mabotja spoke to SA Guide Dogs Board Member, Lanya Stanek and guide dog user, Laylaa Jacobs about having a service animal and the training process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Benefits of family investing

30 June 2022 2:17 PM

The PPS Investments Family Network enables your family to invest with each other to build your family’s wealth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'In music I find hope' - jazz legend, Selaelo Selota

30 June 2022 2:00 PM

Clement Manyathela was in conversation with the jazz legend Selaelo Seloto, looking at his over 20-year musical journey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Adventurer and explorer Riaan Manser shares his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk

30 June 2022 1:02 PM

Tune in on Sunday at 10am for Riaan's curated playlist of music that tells the story of his life journey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Collecting sports memorabilia for cash: 'Old Springbok jerseys always in demand'

30 June 2022 12:59 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Attitude Plus owner, Wayne Smith, about the sports memorabilia industry in South Africa and abroad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

All the changes you need to know this tax season

30 June 2022 11:10 AM

Africa Melane interviewed the Tax Technician’s Mogamat Amien West about changes in tax law and regulations by SARS.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

R Kelly's estate could possibly be used to compensate victims

30 June 2022 10:45 AM

Lester Kiewit spoke to Barbs Wire correspondent Barbara Friedman about the latest stories causing a stir on the internet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Tashas expanding its global footprint, adding more SA restaurants as well

29 June 2022 9:12 PM

The Money Show talks to founder and CEO Natasha Sideris about Tashas Group's expansion plans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Germany prepares to legalise recreational dagga

29 June 2022 3:10 PM

The country legalised the medicinal use of dagga in 2017.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The World View with Adam Gilchrist: 101-year-old sentenced to 5 years in prison

29 June 2022 1:32 PM

Foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the news making headlines around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Anonymous sperm/egg donation banned in US state, should SA follow suit?

29 June 2022 12:31 PM

Erin Jackson is a donor-conceived person and says it's crucial voices like hers are heard in debates around assisted reproduction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Transgender athletes' uphill exclusion battle continues

29 June 2022 12:29 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the University of Waikato's Claire Breen, about the legal and scientific battle for transgender athletes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heathrow Airport 'literally smells like poo' – as weeks-long crisis spirals

29 June 2022 11:07 AM

Lester Kiewit spoke to Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Norwegian cruise ship hits iceberg - 'scary experience' says passenger

28 June 2022 3:08 PM

The liner was carrying approximately 2 000 passengers when it struck a 'growler' in the Alaskan fjords at the weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

World leaders condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine shopping mall

28 June 2022 10:57 AM

Refilwe Moloto chats to international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the biggest global news stories.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The impact of abortion laws in the US

28 June 2022 10:23 AM

La Sierra University's Alicia Gutierrez-Romine, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how changing abortion laws will impact the United States and the state of California in particular.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa yet to feel impact of war-torn Ukraine on food prices

27 June 2022 5:30 PM

John Maytham spoke to the director at Brenthurst Foundation Greg Mills, who was at the Odessa port in Ukraine, about the far-reaching impact this could have.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Missing Capricorn sisters found - disappearance was 'personal matter' says SAPS

Local

'Enyobeni Tavern deaths point to a probable criminal offence'

Local

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

Mfuleni, Driftsands residents accuse CoCT of 'dumping' displaced people there

30 June 2022 7:29 PM

Property giant Growthpoint battling to get diesel for generators to properties

30 June 2022 6:55 PM

Primestars says boys need to be included in conversations around GBV

30 June 2022 6:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA