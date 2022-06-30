'Load shedding compounds Joburg City Power's challenges'
Johannesburg is facing a series of power outages.
Alternating load shedding stages further compound the electricity woes of the city.
“We’re still under serious pressure in the City of Johannesburg,” said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena on Thursday afternoon.
Mangena agreed that ongoing electricity cuts damaged the city's power infrastructure.
“We’re dealing with problems after load shedding,” he added.
Mangena said City Power received about 5,000 complaint calls earlier in the week but the number has since come down.
“We had about 1,500 calls yesterday. This morning we woke up to around 500 calls,” said Mangena.
“Some of these problems might go away when load shedding is suspended.”
Mandy Wiener interviewed Mangena (scroll up to listen – skip to 3:49).
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_62303468_johannesburg-south-africa-june-15-2016-johannesburg-cityscape-by-night-as-seen-from-the-roof-of-one-.html?vti=mfjv6tmjn2hekvzu2s-1-8
