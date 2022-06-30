Need to settle a traffic fine? From tomorrow you can pay via SnapScan and Zapper





© bwylezich/123rf.com

From Friday 30 June, there will be several new ways for Capetonians to settle traffic fines and pay by-law contravention notices.

That's because the City of Cape Town is ending its contracts with its current third-party service providers and embarking on a number of new payment channels instead.

They include Snapscan, Masterpass and Zapper - the QR codes will be included on electronic and paper fines.

Payments can also be made at www.paythat.co.za.

A number of local supermarkets will also serve as payment stations including, Shoprite, Checkers and selected Spar outlets.

As from 1 July 2022, the following payment channels will no longer be available: www.easypay.co.za, www.clicks.co.za and www.paycity.co.za.

"During the phase-in process, traffic fine notices may still reflect these payment options," said the City in a statement.