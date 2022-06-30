Need to settle a traffic fine? From tomorrow you can pay via SnapScan and Zapper
From Friday 30 June, there will be several new ways for Capetonians to settle traffic fines and pay by-law contravention notices.
That's because the City of Cape Town is ending its contracts with its current third-party service providers and embarking on a number of new payment channels instead.
They include Snapscan, Masterpass and Zapper - the QR codes will be included on electronic and paper fines.
Payments can also be made at www.paythat.co.za.
A number of local supermarkets will also serve as payment stations including, Shoprite, Checkers and selected Spar outlets.
As from 1 July 2022, the following payment channels will no longer be available: www.easypay.co.za, www.clicks.co.za and www.paycity.co.za.
"During the phase-in process, traffic fine notices may still reflect these payment options," said the City in a statement.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/bwylezich/bwylezich1603/bwylezich160300368/53317209-stationary-speed-camera-against-blue-sky.jpg
