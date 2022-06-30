Organised labour at Eskom upset over wage offer rejection reports

Streaming issues? Report here
Property giant Growthpoint battling to get diesel for generators to properties The Money Show interviews Paul Kollenberg, Head of Asset Management at Growthpoint Properties, amid the power crisis. 30 June 2022 6:55 PM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 30 June 2022 4:56 PM
Why load shedding is less severe here? Thank Cape Town's battery, Steenbras Dam Steenbras Dam functions as a pumped-storage hydroelectricity plant when load shedding is extreme. 30 June 2022 4:07 PM
Firms that enabled state capture should pay reparations - Dr Iraj Abedian The Money Show interviews economist Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO of Pan-African Investment & Research Services. 29 June 2022 7:09 PM
How load shedding impacts people living with disabilities Lester Kiewit spoke to to Alan Downey - executive director of Disability Info South Africa, about the impact of load shedding on p... 29 June 2022 3:43 PM
South Africans must brace themselves for another fuel hike - AA The knock-on effect on the cost of living is going to be substantial, said AA Spokesperson, Layton Beard, who was in conversation... 29 June 2022 2:50 PM
Southern Sun selling majority stake in top Nigeria business hotel Motheo Khoaripe interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 30 June 2022 8:03 PM
Working with machines: Company 'appoints' AI algorithm as board member Motheo Khoaripe talks to futurist Graeme Codrington, Partner at TomorrowToday, about the future of artificial intelligence. 30 June 2022 7:18 PM
SA is 2,000 megawatts away from stage 8 load shedding - Eskom Eskom said stage 8 would be implemented if there's a shortage of 8,000 megawatts on the national grid. 30 June 2022 5:48 PM
Southern Sun selling majority stake in top Nigeria business hotel Motheo Khoaripe interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 30 June 2022 8:03 PM
Working with machines: Company 'appoints' AI algorithm as board member Motheo Khoaripe talks to futurist Graeme Codrington, Partner at TomorrowToday, about the future of artificial intelligence. 30 June 2022 7:18 PM
Looking to sell? Here's how you can borrow money to build or renovate your home Amy MacIver speaks to reginal sales manager for Ooba Home Loans, Justin Easthorpe, on how to go about getting a renovation loan fo... 30 June 2022 7:16 PM
Grant Lottering cycled 986km through Southern California on two hours of sleep On the virtual couch with Amy MacIver, he shares details about his most recent experience during a 51-hour journey through Southe... 30 June 2022 4:38 PM
Collecting sports memorabilia for cash: 'Old Springbok jerseys always in demand' Lester Kiewit interviews Attitude Plus owner, Wayne Smith, about the sports memorabilia industry in South Africa and abroad. 30 June 2022 12:59 PM
F1 drivers rally behind Hamilton after Piquet's racial slur "All racist or discriminatory language has absolutely no part in our sport and society," said Esteban Ocon, in support of Hamilton... 30 June 2022 12:59 PM
Adventurer and explorer Riaan Manser shares his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk Tune in on Sunday at 10am for Riaan's curated playlist of music that tells the story of his life journey. 30 June 2022 1:02 PM
Fans bid a sad 'totsiens' to scrapped Afrikaans panel show Tussen Ons After four years on local channel Kyknet, the all-female panel show Tussen Ons (Between Us) is coming to an end. 30 June 2022 10:07 AM
The Voice star Keanu Harker followed his dreams told naysayers 'I believe in me' Cape Town-born singer-songwriter Keanu Harker sits down with Sara-Jayne King to talk about his latest single, No More. 27 June 2022 3:02 PM
Tashas expanding its global footprint, adding more SA restaurants as well The Money Show talks to founder and CEO Natasha Sideris about Tashas Group's expansion plans. 29 June 2022 9:12 PM
Germany prepares to legalise recreational dagga The country legalised the medicinal use of dagga in 2017. 29 June 2022 3:10 PM
The World View with Adam Gilchrist: 101-year-old sentenced to 5 years in prison Foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the news making headlines around the world. 29 June 2022 1:32 PM
Five Cape Town businesses crowned winners of Nedbank Business Ignite 2022 Each victor walks away with R200 000 prize packages to boost their businesses. 30 June 2022 3:04 PM
Zimbabwe's Fortune Charumbira elected Pan-African Parliament president Charumbira's bid for the presidency at the Pan-African Parliament appeared to have been seamless after getting the backing of the... 29 June 2022 7:56 PM
Energy sector moves up a gear Bhavtik Vallabhjee, Head of Power and Renewables at Absa, unpacks the improvements and potential of South Africa's energy sector. 29 June 2022 4:19 PM
'I opened a Discovery Bank account just to get my Comair refund - nothing!' What is going on with Comair and Discovery? Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 29 June 2022 9:47 PM
Remember it's not Mark Zuckerberg who came up with METAVERSE, but 'Snow Crash' Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx) reviews Neal Stephenson's cyberpunk classic 'Snow Crash' on The Money Show. 28 June 2022 8:59 PM
Do parenting programmes work in preventing violence? A study investigated this The Institute for Security Studies' Chandré Gould, speaks to Lester about whether parenting programmes work to prevent violence. 28 June 2022 3:25 PM
Organised labour at Eskom upset over wage offer rejection reports

30 June 2022 2:51 PM
by Theto Mahlakoana
Tags:
Eskom
NUMSA
National Union of Mineworkers
Eskom strike

Fin24 reported that NUM and NUMSA members were against the proposal, based on a mass distributed letter from one branch.

JOHANNESBURG - Organised labour at Eskom is seething following reports that its members have rejected the 7 percent wage offer which they are yet to present.

Fin24 reported that the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (NUMSA) members were against the proposal based on a mass distributed letter from one branch.

However, Eskom will only table the formal proposal at the central bargaining forum on Friday following which unions will begin to hold mass meetings to discuss the merits of the offer with members.

After Eyewitness News revealed that the new wage offer that broke the unprotected strike at Eskom was 7 percent, Numsa and Num members at Matimba power station in Lephalale, Limpopo met Wednesday night to deliberate on the issue. Thereafter they drafted a letter addressed to their national leaders declaring their rejection of the 7 percent, accusing their representative of appearing biased between their interests and the Eskom management.

While they are entitled to hold such a position, the move is premature.

"Let me categorically state that as the general secretary of the NUM, seated where I am seated, I did not get any mandate from any branch that the offer is rejected," said the union's General Secretary, William Mabapa.

Mabapa explained the process that unions will follow after the central bargaining forum meets on Friday for the tabling of the new offer.

"In that bargaining forum our branches will then be represented, Eskom will officially table the offer and we will then find a reaction in that wage negotiation".

The 7 percent wage increase offer was secured through intervention by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan after talks between unions and Eskom deadlocked last week.

The power utility had been offering 5.3 percent while unions had different demands varying from 8,4 percent to 12 percent.

While the letter from Lephalale does not represent the position of the two unions as a single branch cannot speak for the majority – the defiance could be indicative of workers’ intentions to challenge the new offer.


This article first appeared on EWN : Organised labour at Eskom upset over wage offer rejection reports




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
