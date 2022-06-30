Five Cape Town businesses crowned winners of Nedbank Business Ignite 2022





On Wednesday evening, Nedbank and CapeTalk announced the winners of the 2022 Nedbank Business Ignite competition for the Western Cape region. The top 10 finalists gathered at the elegant Nedbank Clock Tower for the awards ceremony, hosted by Africa Melane. Each beneficiary was keen on finding out which finalist earned the top spots and the grand prizes.

This flagship partnership has helped over 200 South African small businesses reach new heights over the past 10 years. This year, the campaign focused on businesses applying new technologies with an eye on sustainability.

Each of the five winning businesses from the Western Cape will receive receive a business package worth R200 000, including cash, radio advertising airtime, a social media toolkit and a gap analysis from business growth expert Matsi Modise of Furaha Holdings.

The winning recipients are:

Kelly Gibberd from Me & B

Fashion brand Me&B bridges the gap between quality, size inclusivity and local production.

Seb Matheson from Reefer Shoes

Reefer Shoes is a brand with a mission to be fashionable and more importantly, sustainable. By using recycled ocean plastic, cork and hemp, Reefer creates environmentally safe products while simultaneously cleaning the ocean.

Sabelo Lindani from Contour Enviro Group

Contour Enviro Group provides a variety of natural conservation services with a strong focus in the Western Cape. They also provide education and training within this field.

Emma Kaye from Happy Hounds

Happy Hounds makes certified, balanced and complete, freshly-frozen dog food sold via their e-commerce store and deliver directly to their customers.

John Naiker from Think Camp

Think Camp runs live, online, tutor-led classes that teach kids and teens to code.

Tessa van Staden, CapeTalk's Station Manager added, "This year's theme allowed a wide variety of interesting businesses to be showcased. Innovation and adaptability in business are critical - these businesses showed how innovative thinking gives a business the edge. We look forward to hearing from them on CapeTalk and 702 over the next couple of months."

Find out more about the finalists and their businesses at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and by following #BusinessIgnite.