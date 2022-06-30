Grant Lottering cycled 986km through Southern California on two hours of sleep
Grant Lottering - a South African athlete, ultra-endurance cyclist and Laureus Sport for Good Foundation ambassador, has made headlines once again for his incredible athleticism.
The cyclist recently completed his first US Im’possible tour – a solo ride across Southern California covering a distance of 986 kilometers in just 51 hours and 40 mins.
On the virtual couch with Amy MacIver, the 54-year-old shared details about the scenic long-distance journey, which covered mountainous and sometimes dangerous Southern California plains.
“I started in the Sierra Forest, and I went across to Santa Barbara County, which is on the coast about two hours drive north of Los Angeles. There are quite a few mountains there and I covered those mountains and then I just hit directly east through Ventura County, through Los Angeles County, through San Bernadino County, and I rode all those major mountains there.’’Grant Lottering, extreme-endurance cyclist
Throughout his two-day cycle tour, Lottering got only two hours and 40 minutes of sleep - broken up into four naps, he says.
The motivational speaker says it's always amazing to observe the support he receives from his support team, sponsors and close friends during his races.
Quite remarkable how when you go through something really challenging, people can bond and stand together and support each other to accomplish the goal and I experienced that very strongly there, it was quite wonderful.Grant Lottering, extreme-endurance cyclist
Scroll up for the full conversation.
More from Sport
Collecting sports memorabilia for cash: 'Old Springbok jerseys always in demand'
Lester Kiewit interviews Attitude Plus owner, Wayne Smith, about the sports memorabilia industry in South Africa and abroad.Read More
F1 drivers rally behind Hamilton after Piquet's racial slur
"All racist or discriminatory language has absolutely no part in our sport and society," said Esteban Ocon, in support of Hamilton.Read More
Transgender athletes' uphill exclusion battle continues
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the University of Waikato's Claire Breen, about the legal and scientific battle for transgender athletes.Read More
History made as Roc Nation Sports signs first SA footballer, Luphumlo Sifumba
Cape Town City’s emerging teen midfield star, Sifumba has become the first SA footballer to sign with internationally-renowned talent management agency Roc Nation.Read More
Bird-brained new Brexit rule threatens pigeon racing across English Channel
UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives a roundup of stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
We apologise unreservedly to members of the media for impeding their work: SAFA
“I think it is the first time in my long memory of football and we do not want it to happen again,” adding that members of the media are valuable partners and similar unsavoury scenes cannot be allowed to happen ever again.Read More
Danny Jordaan re-elected SAFA President in a landslide victory
He received 186 votes, while Ledwaba obtained 27 votes and Mohlabeng only received eight votes.Read More
Join the Stormers in celebrating URC win – here’s where they’ll be, and when
The Stormers (bless them!) have made it their mission to get Cape Town smiling. Mission accomplished!Read More
Several roads to be closed in CBD during Stormers celebratory street parade
Starting at the Grand Parade, the team will take the United Rugby Championship trophy to the streets of Cape Town on Friday.Read More