Best of CapeTalk
Grant Lottering cycled 986km through Southern California on two hours of sleep

30 June 2022 4:38 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Southern California
Grant Lottering
US Im'possible tour
ultra-endurance cycling

On the virtual couch with Amy MacIver, he shares details about his most recent experience during a 51-hour journey through Southern California.

Grant Lottering - a South African athlete, ultra-endurance cyclist and Laureus Sport for Good Foundation ambassador, has made headlines once again for his incredible athleticism.

The cyclist recently completed his first US Im’possible tour – a solo ride across Southern California covering a distance of 986 kilometers in just 51 hours and 40 mins.

On the virtual couch with Amy MacIver, the 54-year-old shared details about the scenic long-distance journey, which covered mountainous and sometimes dangerous Southern California plains.

“I started in the Sierra Forest, and I went across to Santa Barbara County, which is on the coast about two hours drive north of Los Angeles. There are quite a few mountains there and I covered those mountains and then I just hit directly east through Ventura County, through Los Angeles County, through San Bernadino County, and I rode all those major mountains there.’’

Grant Lottering, extreme-endurance cyclist

Throughout his two-day cycle tour, Lottering got only two hours and 40 minutes of sleep - broken up into four naps, he says.

The motivational speaker says it's always amazing to observe the support he receives from his support team, sponsors and close friends during his races.

Quite remarkable how when you go through something really challenging, people can bond and stand together and support each other to accomplish the goal and I experienced that very strongly there, it was quite wonderful.

Grant Lottering, extreme-endurance cyclist

Scroll up for the full conversation.




