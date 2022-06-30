Why load shedding is less severe here? Thank Cape Town's battery, Steenbras Dam
Steenbras Dam holds 65 billion litres of water. Owned and operated by the City of Cape Town, it is one of six large dams that make up the Western Cape water supply system.
It’s also the reason why the city is often a stage or two of load shedding below the rest of South Africa.
RELATED: Why Cape Town experiences less severe load shedding than the rest of SA
When the electricity supply is short, the City releases stored water from the upper dam to the lower one, thereby generating up to 180 megawatts of electricity. When it has excess electricity, it pumps the water back to the upper dam where it is held ready for the next shortage.
It functions like a gargantuan battery that is charged when the power is up, to be used when the power is down.
“Steenbras is really well maintained,” says Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.
“It’s humming along like a well-oiled machine, and that really is the secret.
"Last week, our engineers foresaw load shedding might get worse because of the strike, so we stored up reserves."
Source : Eduard de Kock/EWN
