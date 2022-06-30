Property giant Growthpoint battling to get diesel for generators to properties
Growthpoint Properties - South Africa's largest real estate investment trust - is battling to provide diesel to operate generators at some of its buildings.
The country is currently bearing the burden of Stage 6 load shedding as efforts continue to resolve a wage dispute with striking Eskom employees.
RELATED: NUM denounces false claims that 7% wage increase offer was rejected
Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) talks to Growthpoint's Head of Asset Management, Paul Kollenberg.
Kollenberg clarifies that the company is not actually running out of diesel, as has been reported.
We're not necessarily running out of diesel, but it is a logistical nightmare getting diesel to our properties because we're running generators almost consistently for our tenants...Paul Kollenberg, Head of Asset Management - Growthpoint Properties
If we have, say 100 office properties in Gauteng and we've got generators in most of them, we have to be supplying diesel to those properties all the time.Paul Kollenberg, Head of Asset Management - Growthpoint Properties
Providing power to tenants under these circumstances involves a huge spend.
While Kollenberg says he can't quantify the cost at this point, he says it has most certainly increased the cost of doing business.
Firstly we've had to put in infrastructure, generators... We've also had to buy a bowser to take diesel around... We do our own supply plus we have external suppliers and we've had to put in storage tanks at strategic locations.Paul Kollenberg, Head of Asset Management - Growthpoint Properties
The risk is that if we carry on with Stage 6 load shedding... we're not going to switch off the lights, literally, but there may be interruptions... while we refill generators.Paul Kollenberg, Head of Asset Management - Growthpoint Properties
There is a real risk for tenants attached to not having power as many rely on the company's generators to run their IT systems and servers, Kollenberg says.
Part of the answer to resolving the crisis is using less power at each building, he states.
Listen to Kollenberg detail GrowthPoint's plans to limit power consumption in the audio below:
Source : Eyewitness News
More from Business
Southern Sun selling majority stake in top Nigeria business hotel
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work.Read More
Working with machines: Company 'appoints' AI algorithm as board member
Motheo Khoaripe talks to futurist Graeme Codrington, Partner at TomorrowToday, about the future of artificial intelligence.Read More
SA is 2,000 megawatts away from stage 8 load shedding - Eskom
Eskom said stage 8 would be implemented if there's a shortage of 8,000 megawatts on the national grid.Read More
Why load shedding is less severe here? Thank Cape Town's battery, Steenbras Dam
Steenbras Dam functions as a pumped-storage hydroelectricity plant when load shedding is extreme.Read More
Five Cape Town businesses crowned winners of Nedbank Business Ignite 2022
Each victor walks away with R200 000 prize packages to boost their businesses.Read More
'Load shedding compounds Joburg City Power's challenges'
Mandy Wiener interviews City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.Read More
Collecting sports memorabilia for cash: 'Old Springbok jerseys always in demand'
Lester Kiewit interviews Attitude Plus owner, Wayne Smith, about the sports memorabilia industry in South Africa and abroad.Read More
Eskom escalates to stage 6 power cuts, blames ongoing strike
Power utility Eskom will implement stage 6 power cuts from 2pm on Thursday until midnight, adding that it would also implement stage 6 blackouts on Friday from 5am until midnight.Read More
City pushing hard to end load shedding in Cape Town - Hill-Lewis
City of Cape Town officials have been exploring emergency and contingency plans around energy.Read More
More from Local
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Why load shedding is less severe here? Thank Cape Town's battery, Steenbras Dam
Steenbras Dam functions as a pumped-storage hydroelectricity plant when load shedding is extreme.Read More
DA in WC says illegal land occupations are 'life-threatening'
The DA's Matlhodi Maseko said informal settlements constructed on unsafe land increasingly came under the spotlight due to the risk of flooding and mudslides during winter.Read More
Organised labour at Eskom upset over wage offer rejection reports
Fin24 reported that NUM and NUMSA members were against the proposal, based on a mass distributed letter from one branch.Read More
NUM denounces false claims that 7% wage increase offer was rejected
Mandy Wiener spoke to NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mamburu about these reports and the state of negotiations, and to City Power Spokesperson, Isaac Mangena.Read More
Monkeypox: WHO concerned about countries where cases were never detected
South Africa reported its second laboratory-confirmed case of the viral disease this week.Read More
Need to settle a traffic fine? From tomorrow you can pay via SnapScan and Zapper
Those are just two of the new payment channels being introduced by the City of Cape Town from 1 July.Read More
'Load shedding compounds Joburg City Power's challenges'
Mandy Wiener interviews City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.Read More
Learner's License Project: WC govt seeks to expand Mitchells Plain footprint
Lester Kiewit spoke to a Member of the Provincial Legislature in the Western Cape, Ricardo Mackenzie.Read More