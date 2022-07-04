Help Groote Schuur Hospital raise R2.7m to clear surgery backlog





Elective surgeries were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Groote Schuur Hospital currently has a backlog of 1,500 - 2,000 elective surgical procedures.

The hospital's trust is aiming to raise R2.7million for these surgeries.

FILE: Groote Schuur Hospital in the Western Cape. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News.

If you've been waiting for a hip replacement or cataract removal surgery at a public hospital for the past two years, it's more than likely you'll continue to wait due to a backlog. Elective surgeries were put on hold since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town needs to cover the cost of performing between 1,500 and 2,000 surgical procedures, which were postponed as a result of COVID-19.

The Groote Schuur Hospital Trust has its target set on raising R2.7 million for these surgeries, which are not part of the hospital's budget. It's being supported by Gift of the Givers, provincial government and about 200 individual donors.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Dr Michael Mol, trustee of the Groote Schuur Hospital Trust.

Can you imagine getting your sight back after being told for two years you have to wait for a 20-minute procedure. So we're raising funds for these surgeries that aren't urgent but are needed for the quality of life. Dr Michael Mol, trustee of the Groote Schuur Hospital Trust

The 'Surgical Recovery' project started in May with cataract surgeries and in June, joint replacements and other non-elective procedures.

If you're keen to do something good, you can initiate your own fundraising idea or donate cash to the project.

We're a pioneering, world class hospital. We've had 12 world-firsts and 18 African first achievements. It's an institution we're really proud of and we want to keep this going. Dr Michael Mol, trustee of the Groote Schuur Hospital Trust

To find our more, visit www.gshtrust.co.za and click on the donate page.

