The best medicine: How South Africans use humor to cope with tough times
In South Africa, we have no shortage of struggles, from load shedding to fuel price hikes and the spiralling cost of living, but one thing that unites us is our ability to laugh at our pain.
Refilwe Moloto spoke to comedian Alfred Adriaan about using comedy as a coping mechanism to deal with challenging times.
Adriaan said that for him, laughing helps him forget about his troubles, at least for a little while, and comedy can be a way to unite us on common issues.
My comedy comes from some pain and some frustration because, if you ever come to my shows I’m basically just making light of everyday problems that I have, and me making light of it is a way of therapy for myself.Alfred Adriaan, comedian
Every time there is a new common issue that faces us, it is inevitable that our social media will be flooded with brand new memes and jokes which lighten the burden for so many of us.
While it’s not a fix-all for all of our problems, one thing no one can fault South Africans on is our sense of humour and how we always try to make the best of a bad situation. After all, laughter is the best medicine.
To find out more, listen to the full audio above.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_113299520_ok-gesture-with-smiling-happy-face-concept-over-blue-background.html?vti=lnustaolvfil1r88zf-1-9
