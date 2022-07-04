Kfm Best of the Cape Awards is back — Nominate the best of the best in the Cape
Kfm Best of the Cape is back! Nominate the best sights, tastes, and experiences here — until Wednesday 3 August.
Last year, Kfm launched the inaugural Kfm Best of the Cape Awards celebrating the best of the best in the Cape across 30 wide-ranging categories (see the full list here).
During the 2021 inaugural awards, small businesses around the province — impacted by the effects of covid — received a much-needed economic boost thanks to the exposure created by this initiative.
2021 Kfm best of the Cape Awards winners
Now building on the massive success of last year’s campaign, YOU are once again invited to nominate your favourites across 30 categories from Monday 4 July until Friday 15 July.
The top 5 finalists in each category will be announced on Monday 25 July, after which public voting will commence until Wednesday 3 August.
Winners will be announced in an all-day awards show on Kfm 94.5 from 6am on Friday 12 August 2022.
Nominate the best sights, tastes, and experiences here — until Wednesday 3 August.
To find out more, tune in to Kfm 94.5 every day and follow #KfmBestOfTheCape on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
This article first appeared on KFM : Kfm Best of the Cape Awards is back — Nominate the best of the best in the Cape
