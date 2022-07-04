Ford and Izobell: Entertainment legends launch new theatre space on Long Street





The names Clarence Ford and Alistair Izobell are synonymous with radio and musical royality in Cape Town.

The pair have decades of experience in their respective fields and now they're putting their knowledge and expertise to good use as they team up for a brand new venture.

Along with two other business partners, they've just launched a brand new theatre space on Long Street at the former home of the historic New Space Theatre.

During apartheid, it was one of the few spaces where black and white creatives would gather together.

Izobell joined CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King to share more about the space and the new Wave Theatre Cafe

It was literally Cape Town's protest theatre. Alistair Izobell, Founder - Wave Theatre Cafe

John Kani cut his teeth there, we had Thoko Ntshinga, Denise Newman, Pieter Dirk Uys started his career there... Alistair Izobell, Founder - Wave Theatre Cafe

It was showing the apartheid regime at the time that, we will not give in to the kind of atrocities against people and we will continue making theatre. Alistair Izobell, Founder - Wave Theatre Cafe

The space which is at 44 Long Street will be a multi-purpose venue with a 180-seater theatre, a gallery, a bar, and an online radio station.

Covid was so destructive and I see this as the birth of a whole new journey for the creative industry. Alistair Izobell, Founder - Wave Theatre Cafe

The star-studded official launch of the theatre was held on Friday night, and audiences won't have long to wait before they can book tickets to the first show happening later this month.

We officially start with the first show on the 13th of July. We have Craig Lucas, we have Salome and on the 21st of this month I do my first show. Alistair Izobell, Founder - Wave Theatre Cafe

