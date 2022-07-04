Moolah Monday: How can you manage emergency spends before payday?





One question that people are always looking for an answer to is how to manage their money, and what can they do if there’s an emergency before payday?

Refilwe Moloto spoke to founder and CEO of Floatpays, Simon Ward, about his platform, which is an on-demand wage access platform that helps employees access, spend, save and manage their money.

Floatpays works with employers to give employees emergency access to a percentage of their earned income during their payroll cycle.

We’re giving you access to money you’ve already earned but not been paid in order to solve those emergency spends. Simon Ward, founder and CEO of Floatpays

Each transaction will come with a convenience fee but according to Ward, there is a significant cost saving on these transactions compared to borrowing credit.

The goal of this company is to try and improve financial wellness and financial standing for all South Africans who’ve ever felt stuck with too much month at the end of their money.

