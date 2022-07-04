Streaming issues? Report here
Going under the covers of new sex education show 'Uit die slaapkamer'

4 July 2022 9:54 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Sex education
bianca le grange
Dr Elna Rudolph
Uit die slaapkamer
DSTV Channel 147
Adri Vivier
Neels van Jaarsveld

Sara-Jayne King is joined by Uit die Slaapkamer host and sexologist Dr Elna Rudolph and panelist and actress Adri Vivier.

A brand new sex education show is coming to our TV screens this week.

It's called Uit Die Slaapkamer (From the Bedroom) and it's airing on VIA, DStv channel 147.

It promises to remove the stigma and shame from conversations about sex.

The show is fronted by respected sexologist and therapist Doctor Elna Rudolph who will tackle a range of topics alongside a panel made up of Adri Vivier (Ouma Weet Mos), actress Bianca le Grange and presenter Neels van Jaarsveld.

Every week the team will address viewer questions, giving insight into issues that most people have always wondered about: from medical ailments pertaining to sexual health to parents asking advice about sexual education and even just advice for a better sex life.

Topics include menstruation during sex, low libido, contraception for teens, sex toys for women and men, vaginal birth versus C-section, and much more.

Dr Rudolph and Adri Vivier joined CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King at the weekend to talk about the show.

If you don't talk about sex, really bad things can happen...Like children being abused and it not being addressed...

Dr Elna Rudolph, Sexologist/Host - Uit die Slaapkamer

It tackles serious topics...

If it's unspeakable that a child's genitalia is touched, for instance, then it's often not acted upon and that child remains in an abusive environment.

Dr Elna Rudolph, Sexologist/Host - Uit die Slaapkamer

But the show is also fun...

So, the show is fun, like how can you enhance things in the bedroom, but it is also about serious matters that we need to have open discssuion about.

Dr Elna Rudolph, Sexologist/Host - Uit die Slaapkamer

Actress Adri Vivier says she was thrilled to be involved in the show and says she represents the 'older' viewer.

You are never too old to learn more things, even though I have four children!

Adri Vivier, Panellist - Uit die Slaapkamer

You can't take sex away from a person, it's a lifeforce until the day you die, you can't take it away just because you reach a certain age.

Adri Vivier, Panellist - Uit die Slaapkamer

It's so important that we recognise that older people can still have their sex conversation and still have sex!

Adri Vivier, Panellist - Uit die Slaapkamer

From 6 July, viewers can tune in every Wednesday at 21:00 for Uit die slaapkamer. The show will have English subtitles and will be available on Catch Up and in the DStv app.

RELATED:'Sex in Afrikaans: Eye-opening new Showmax series 'titillating AND educational'

RELATED: Fans bid a sad 'totsiens' to scrapped Afrikaans panel show Tussen Ons




