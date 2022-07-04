Big promises, no answers: The impact of stage six power cuts on the economy





The impact that load shedding has had on the country's economy has been indelible, with an estimated R6 billion lost per stage per day.

President of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI), Advocate Mthokozisi Xulu says that the load shedding crisis has resulted in a high level of anxiety for businesses as the loss of productivity numbers mimics the economic crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

With little-to-no progression in its proposed nine-point plan brought up by government and Eskom in 2018, Xulu says that there is an accountability issue marring potential alleviation of the country's energy disaster.

Where are all those plans? Where is accountability of all that? So, the problem is that at Eskom it seems that there's a different plan for every different crisis. Now, everybody's running behind the unprotected strike, but what happened to all the other commitments and the fact that we're supposed to be turning Eskom around with a definite plan? Advocate Mthokozisi Xulu, President - South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry

This could have a huge impact on South Africa's export relationship with international partners due to the energy crisis being a uniquely South African issue with no concrete description of the terms and conditions this has on existing contracts.

The problem is that South African energy crisis and Eskom itself is a unique problem to South African producers. So, if we're not able to define it properly, we can't even negotiate it as a force majeure, which you can put into your contract to say 'if Eskom gets to this stage, I won't be able to deliver'. Advocate Mthokozisi Xulu, President - South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry

This further puts our country's economy at a detriment as partners could replace South Africa in the international market if there is no resolution to the energy crisis, painting the country as potentially unpredictable and unreliable.

We can't work around Eskom like this. So, therefore we lose our negotiating capabilities and, there, we lose the business because we are deemed to be unreliable and unpredictable as Eskom now seems to brand itself as this. Advocate Mthokozisi Xulu, President - South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry

