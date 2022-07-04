Big promises, no answers: The impact of stage six power cuts on the economy
The impact that load shedding has had on the country's economy has been indelible, with an estimated R6 billion lost per stage per day.
President of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI), Advocate Mthokozisi Xulu says that the load shedding crisis has resulted in a high level of anxiety for businesses as the loss of productivity numbers mimics the economic crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
With little-to-no progression in its proposed nine-point plan brought up by government and Eskom in 2018, Xulu says that there is an accountability issue marring potential alleviation of the country's energy disaster.
Where are all those plans? Where is accountability of all that? So, the problem is that at Eskom it seems that there's a different plan for every different crisis. Now, everybody's running behind the unprotected strike, but what happened to all the other commitments and the fact that we're supposed to be turning Eskom around with a definite plan?Advocate Mthokozisi Xulu, President - South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry
This could have a huge impact on South Africa's export relationship with international partners due to the energy crisis being a uniquely South African issue with no concrete description of the terms and conditions this has on existing contracts.
The problem is that South African energy crisis and Eskom itself is a unique problem to South African producers. So, if we're not able to define it properly, we can't even negotiate it as a force majeure, which you can put into your contract to say 'if Eskom gets to this stage, I won't be able to deliver'.Advocate Mthokozisi Xulu, President - South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry
This further puts our country's economy at a detriment as partners could replace South Africa in the international market if there is no resolution to the energy crisis, painting the country as potentially unpredictable and unreliable.
We can't work around Eskom like this. So, therefore we lose our negotiating capabilities and, there, we lose the business because we are deemed to be unreliable and unpredictable as Eskom now seems to brand itself as this.Advocate Mthokozisi Xulu, President - South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Listen to the full interview above.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_130710038_economic-graph-with-diagrams-on-the-stock-market-for-business-and-financial-concepts-and-reports-.html
More from Business
Busa proposes absorption of private sector into stabilising SA’s energy crisis
John Perlman spoke to Business Unity SA’s CEO about the non-profit’s proposed interventions.Read More
AA predicts drop in fuel prices for August
According to AA, current unaudited mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund shows “95ULP petrol down by around 90c/l, 93ULP down by around R1.07/l" and the wholesale price of diesel "decreasing by around 91c/l".Read More
Koeberg Alert Alliance says declaration of 'energy emergency' is not advisable
CapeTalk presenter Mike Wills speaks to Peter Becker, spokesperson at the Koeberg Alert Alliance.Read More
If Amazon were to come to SA 'unlikely' it would dislodge Takealot - Commission
Bruce Whitfield talks to Simon Brown, founder of Just One Lap, about Amazon's reported plan to move into South Africa.Read More
'Cost of basic foods up nearly 13%, children in poor families wasting away'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Andy Du Plessis, MD of FoodForward SA, about the vicious cycle of food inflation and poverty in SA.Read More
Check if your bank lowers credit life insurance premium as you pay off your debt
As the balance on your bond decreases, shouldn't your credit life insurance premium as well? Wendy Knowler investigates.Read More
'What it costs to fill up my tank is what pensioner gets as social grant'
Personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French with her perspective on why inflation is hurting us more in SA - on The Money Show.Read More
From Ka! to Qashqai, here are SA's worst car names
Lester Kiewit had a chat with marketing analyst - Andrew Frazer and Jonathan Beggs - chief creative officer for Saatchi & Saatchi about the silly names vehicle manufacturers give to cars in the South African market.Read More
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes.Read More
SA must accelerate EV production to a global scale: Naamsa
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mike Mabasa, National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa executive director, about the road map towards achieving higher production levels of electric vehicles in South Africa.Read More