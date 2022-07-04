Ramaphosa's woes mount as Marikana civil suit cranks up the pressure





President Cyril Ramaphosa under fire over Phala Phala farm burglary and the Marikana massacre.

One analyst believes that this will fuel the political campaign against him.

This sets the stage for another sensational ANC elective conference.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in the line of fire, as his political woes continue to pile up. A scathing judgment by the South Gauteng High Court found that Ramaphosa was complicit in the murder of 34 miners at Marikana in August 2012. This means that the president can be held personally liable for financial damages for the victims and their families.

At the same time, Ramaphosa is dealing with the fallout over the burglary at his Phala Phala farm in 2020. He's accused of covering up the theft of millions of dollars, which is now under investigation by law enforcement authorities.

But opposition parties are calling for his head. Two parties, the United Democratic Movement and Africa Transformation Movement, have written to Parliament asking for an inquiry into the allegations and that the president take a sabbatical. In addition, the Democratic Alliance has written to the FBI to ask that it probes Ramaphosa.

For many, these current political events are a well-orchestrated campaign against Ramaphosa in the lead-up to the ANC's national elective conference later this year.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Professor Levy Ndou, politics and public policy lecturer at the Tshwane University of Technology.

Ndou believes that while the Phala Phala saga seems perfectly timed, he was not convinced that the courts, in its recent Marikana judgment, were influenced by the current political activity.

If you look at the Phala Phala issue, you can link it directly to politics and the ANC's campaign. The biggest opposition to Ramaphosa's succession in the ANC and government, comes from the ANC and not the opposition. The ANC has moved away from having people opposed to Ramaphosa. He now has enemies within the ANC. Professor Levy Ndou, politics and public policy lecturer

Ndou believes the president needs to take the blame for the ongoing fracas around Marikana.

When Ramaphosa was appointed as president, he made a commitment to meet with the people of Marikana. The victims only want to meet him and get an apology. If he had actually done that a long time ago, we might not be seeing this matter emerging stronger. Professor Levy Ndou, politics and public policy lecturer

For now, the odds are stacked against Ramaphosa. Ndou says the political campaign against the president is all about strategic timing.

Whatever statement or action you do as a leader has the potential to come back to you. And because he [Ramaphosa] has opponents within the party, there are certain things they will hold and wait for the right moment to raise that. And this is what's happening with Ramaphosa. The journey towards the elective conference is not going to be an easy one. Professor Levy Ndou, politics and public policy lecturer

