Ramaphosa's woes mount as Marikana civil suit cranks up the pressure

Latest Local
"We made it!' says San Council on historic rooibos agreement Amy MacIver chats to the director of the San Council, Leana Snyders, and Rooibos Council spokesperson Mathane Swart about the hist... 17 July 2022 2:46 PM
Youth programme instills hope in youth from Ocean View Amy MacIver chatted to the founding director of Vigis Home of Hope on their new programme in Ocean View. 17 July 2022 12:49 PM
Youth programme instills hope in youth from Ocean View Amy MacIver chatted to the founding director of Vigis Home of Hope on their new programme in Ocean View. 17 July 2022 12:49 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa declares a special official funeral for Jessie Duarte Duarte who played a vital role in South Africa's liberation struggle - lost her 8-month battle with cancer on Sunday morning at th... 17 July 2022 11:39 AM
A look at the life and times of Jessie Duarte Jessie Yasmin Duarte was born in Coronationville, on Johannesburg’s west rand on the 19th of September 1953. 17 July 2022 9:39 AM
Remembering Jessie Duarte: straight shooter, patient, with a deep love for ANC But inside the party’s circles, her temper is much more accepted and for the most part it's her patience with her comrades, a cons... 17 July 2022 6:52 AM
View all Politics
Busa proposes absorption of private sector into stabilising SA’s energy crisis John Perlman spoke to Business Unity SA’s CEO about the non-profit’s proposed interventions. 15 July 2022 5:52 PM
AA predicts drop in fuel prices for August According to AA, current unaudited mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund shows “95ULP petrol down by around 90c/l, 93ULP dow... 15 July 2022 2:58 PM
Koeberg Alert Alliance says declaration of 'energy emergency' is not advisable CapeTalk presenter Mike Wills speaks to Peter Becker, spokesperson at the Koeberg Alert Alliance. 15 July 2022 6:46 AM
View all Business
Lecturing not always best mode of disciplining a child - expert Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to consultant on non-violent discipline - Karen Quail who suggested better ways to handle a situation whe... 17 July 2022 6:56 PM
New initiative aims to inspire and celebrate black fathers Amy MacIver chats to media personality Koketso Sachane, and Trevor Motshegoa- the founder of a movement called `My Pop's & I', wh... 16 July 2022 4:20 PM
The best public & botanical gardens to visit during winter in the Western Cape The Western Cape is home to some of the best public gardens which come to life during the cold and rainy months. 16 July 2022 9:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
'We had no option but to deliver' Nienaber as Boks bag 2-1 Series win over Wales Also a special day for both Eben Etzebeth (100th test) and Bongi Mbonambi (50th) who marked their milestones with a series victory... 17 July 2022 9:05 AM
Celebrate Banyana Banyana, let’s not compare: Desiree Ellis Head coach Desiree Ellis joins Lester Kiewit to discuss the team's qualifying world cup win. 15 July 2022 1:45 PM
All to play for: Boks look to wrap up Test series against Wales in CT Jan de Koning, editor of Rugby365, speaks to Africa Melane about the series-deciding match between the Springboks and Wales taking... 15 July 2022 7:52 AM
View all Sport
Kelly Khumalo on therapy, healing and Senzo A weekly up-close and personal interview with some of the best known entertainers, influencers, and personalities in SA and beyond... 16 July 2022 3:51 PM
Soapie star Sherman Pharo takes over CapeTalk airwaves with 80s and 90s faves Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 15 July 2022 2:30 PM
Gugulethu Coffee: A beginner's guide to becoming a barista Lester Kiewit speaks to Bongani Rasmeni, the founder and owner at Gugulethu Coffee on becoming a barista. 15 July 2022 1:06 PM
View all Entertainment
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes. 14 July 2022 12:21 PM
'SANDF losing battle against insurgents in Mozambique' - military journalist The insurgents are unrelenting and the situation is worse than it was a year ago, John Stupart explained. 14 July 2022 11:54 AM
New York City prepares residents for nuclear attack "New York City residents are used to all kinds of things," says Adam Gilchrist. "But nuclear war?" 14 July 2022 10:06 AM
View all World
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
How to effectively plan for retirement An Old Mutual executive gives advice and steps needed to retire comfortably. 7 July 2022 5:43 PM
[WATCH] Nigerian official bizarrely fakes fainting when grilled about corruption Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 July 2022 12:22 PM
View all Africa
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us. 14 July 2022 4:51 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard the... 14 July 2022 12:00 PM
[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo? Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show 13 July 2022 7:43 PM
View all Opinion
Ramaphosa's woes mount as Marikana civil suit cranks up the pressure

4 July 2022 10:19 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
ANC
Marikana
President Cyril Ramphosa
Phala Phala

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Levy Ndou, politics and public policy lecturer at the Tshwane University of Technology, about the Marikana civil suit being brought against the president.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa under fire over Phala Phala farm burglary and the Marikana massacre.
  • One analyst believes that this will fuel the political campaign against him.
  • This sets the stage for another sensational ANC elective conference.

_

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in the line of fire, as his political woes continue to pile up. A scathing judgment by the South Gauteng High Court found that Ramaphosa was complicit in the murder of 34 miners at Marikana in August 2012. This means that the president can be held personally liable for financial damages for the victims and their families.

At the same time, Ramaphosa is dealing with the fallout over the burglary at his Phala Phala farm in 2020. He's accused of covering up the theft of millions of dollars, which is now under investigation by law enforcement authorities.

But opposition parties are calling for his head. Two parties, the United Democratic Movement and Africa Transformation Movement, have written to Parliament asking for an inquiry into the allegations and that the president take a sabbatical. In addition, the Democratic Alliance has written to the FBI to ask that it probes Ramaphosa.

For many, these current political events are a well-orchestrated campaign against Ramaphosa in the lead-up to the ANC's national elective conference later this year.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Professor Levy Ndou, politics and public policy lecturer at the Tshwane University of Technology.

Ndou believes that while the Phala Phala saga seems perfectly timed, he was not convinced that the courts, in its recent Marikana judgment, were influenced by the current political activity.

If you look at the Phala Phala issue, you can link it directly to politics and the ANC's campaign. The biggest opposition to Ramaphosa's succession in the ANC and government, comes from the ANC and not the opposition. The ANC has moved away from having people opposed to Ramaphosa. He now has enemies within the ANC.

Professor Levy Ndou, politics and public policy lecturer

Ndou believes the president needs to take the blame for the ongoing fracas around Marikana.

When Ramaphosa was appointed as president, he made a commitment to meet with the people of Marikana. The victims only want to meet him and get an apology. If he had actually done that a long time ago, we might not be seeing this matter emerging stronger.

Professor Levy Ndou, politics and public policy lecturer

For now, the odds are stacked against Ramaphosa. Ndou says the political campaign against the president is all about strategic timing.

Whatever statement or action you do as a leader has the potential to come back to you. And because he [Ramaphosa] has opponents within the party, there are certain things they will hold and wait for the right moment to raise that. And this is what's happening with Ramaphosa. The journey towards the elective conference is not going to be an easy one.

Professor Levy Ndou, politics and public policy lecturer

Scroll up for the audio.




