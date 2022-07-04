Another cop slain in Delft, three suspects arrested for murder
Less than two weeks after Table Bay Harbour police officer Shamielah Arendse was gunned down outside her home in Delft, a second off-duty constable has been murdered in the same area.
The latest victim, a 31-year-old office stationed at Gugulethu police station was shot and killed in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Police say four unknown suspects then fled in the officer's vehicle, a VW Touran.
Three men have since been arrested on suspicion of murder and hijacking and are due to appear in court in Blue Downs.
This latest incident comes after the murder of Constable Arendse outside her house in Gilo Road, Leiden on 21 June.
She was remembered in a memorial held by her colleagues last week. Her killers remain at large.
RELATED:Memorial held for Delft cop slain cop outside her home - still no arrests made
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_29266727_yellow-tape-barrier-surrounding-a-crime-scene-under-investigation-by-the-police.html
