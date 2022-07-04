City of Cape Town implements new third party payment channels for traffic fines





The City of Cape Town has decided to amend its third-party payment channels which were responsible for paying traffic fines as of the 1 July 2022.

Lester Kiewit speaks to the City of Cape Town’s revenue department director, Trevor Blake, on why the city has decided to implement these changes.

Blake says the previous channels have reached the end of their contractual agreement with the municipality.

‘’We have now appointed a new service provider as of the first of July, so the new service provider will come into effect from the first of July and the old one will no longer be applicable.’’ Trevor Blake, Revenue Department director - City of Cape Town

The director adds that individuals who received traffic fines from the 1st of July can no longer use the previous third-party methods.

The previous methods were, www.easypay.co.za, www.clicks.co.za and www.paycity.co.za.

The new payment channels are as follows: www.paythat.co.za, Snapscan and Zapper - the QR code will be included on both paper and electronic fines - as well as a fleet of retailers namely, Ackermans, Builders Warehouse, Game, Makro, Pick n Pay, Spar.

Contrary to a recent media report released by the city, they have not yet partnered with Shoprite and Checkers, says Blake.