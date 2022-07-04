City of Cape Town implements new third party payment channels for traffic fines
The City of Cape Town has decided to amend its third-party payment channels which were responsible for paying traffic fines as of the 1 July 2022.
Lester Kiewit speaks to the City of Cape Town’s revenue department director, Trevor Blake, on why the city has decided to implement these changes.
Blake says the previous channels have reached the end of their contractual agreement with the municipality.
‘’We have now appointed a new service provider as of the first of July, so the new service provider will come into effect from the first of July and the old one will no longer be applicable.’’Trevor Blake, Revenue Department director - City of Cape Town
The director adds that individuals who received traffic fines from the 1st of July can no longer use the previous third-party methods.
The previous methods were, www.easypay.co.za, www.clicks.co.za and www.paycity.co.za.
The new payment channels are as follows: www.paythat.co.za, Snapscan and Zapper - the QR code will be included on both paper and electronic fines - as well as a fleet of retailers namely, Ackermans, Builders Warehouse, Game, Makro, Pick n Pay, Spar.
Contrary to a recent media report released by the city, they have not yet partnered with Shoprite and Checkers, says Blake.
“We haven’t finalised with them, so you won’t be able to pay that but we will do another media release to rectify that when they come on board and whether they don’t come on board.’’Trevor Blake, Revenue Department director - City of Cape Town
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/bwylezich/bwylezich1603/bwylezich160300368/53317209-stationary-speed-camera-against-blue-sky.jpg
More from Local
Cape Flats filmmaker makes waves at Encounters Film Festival
Amy MacIver chats to documentary filmmaker Thaakirah Behardien, who recently scooped an award at the Encounters South African International Documentary FestivalRead More
"We made it!' says San Council on historic rooibos agreement
Amy MacIver chats to the director of the San Council, Leana Snyders, and Rooibos Council spokesperson Mathane Swart about the historic Rooibos benefit-sharing agreement.Read More
Youth programme instills hope in youth from Ocean View
Amy MacIver chatted to the founding director of Vigis Home of Hope on their new programme in Ocean View.Read More
Remembering Jessie Duarte: straight shooter, patient, with a deep love for ANC
But inside the party’s circles, her temper is much more accepted and for the most part it's her patience with her comrades, a constant and willing listener as well as a motherly approach that many have spoken of, over the years.Read More
Load shedding likely to be suspended this coming week - Eskom CEO
Following a closed meeting with the president, de Ruyter told the media several units are expected to return to the grid soon.Read More
Blade Nzimande is the new national chairperson of the SACP
His return to the helm was not without its fair share of drama as some members who were opposed to it scrambled to find a formidable opponent to challenge him – with several names suggested although some failed to make the nomination threshold.Read More
Search for missing man with Alzheimer's continues in Cape Town
Gus Thompson has been missing since Thursday 14 July and was last seen near Lake Michelle in Noordhoek.Read More
Bridge devours truck! Muizenberg's famous truck-eating bridge is at it again!
The railway bridge crossing over Atlantic Road in Muizenberg keeps claiming victim after victim as unsuspecting truck drivers continue to wedge their vehicles underneath.Read More
Work underway to return Tutuka power station to top form – Ramaphosa
A briefing by Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter and COO Jan Oberholzer happened behind closed doors but it’s understood top of the agenda was a presentation on Tutuka’s operational woes.Read More