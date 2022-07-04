Cape Town family offer R10k reward for beloved dog missing for over 2 weeks
A devastated Cape Town family are offering a R10 000 reward for the safe return of their beloved Boston Terrier, Skunk, who went missing on Table Mountain last month.
Skunk, who is epileptic and partially deaf in one ear, went missing at Overseers Cottage, Constantia Nek in the Table Mountain National Park on 16 June.
Day 1 (Thursday 16th June): We’re making our way down from Overseer Cottages (where we stayed for the night) to the parking lot in Constantia Nek. I had to go down with the van and the luggage. The rest of the 11 people from the group walked down along with Skunk and our other Bostie, Panda. At some point of the walk, around mid way, Skunk was lagging behind. Very unusual because he is always up ahead, eager and full of beans.
My husband tried to walk up to him and call. But Skunk, being partially deaf in one ear and easily disoriented, ran in the opposite direction. Away from Andrew, up instead of down. Andrew tried to keep up but it’s a steep part of the jeep track and he couldn’t.
Very soon he lost sight of Skunk. Strangely few people saw him when asked. This was around 12:30. A warm public holiday with so many people walking on the mountain.
It didn’t take long to spread the word to anyone and everyone walking on those paths to be on the look out. But there was only one reported sighting, around 20 minutes after he disappeared.Rotem Shachar, Owner
Shortly after Skunk disappeared, a K9 sniffer team was despatched onto the mountain, but there was no sign of the pup.
It's believed an animal communicator was also contacted, but more than two weeks later and Skunk still hasn't been found.
The family have put up a reward of R10 000 for anyone who finds Skunk.
