Should Competition Commission monitor prices as the demand for generators rise?
With the level of blackouts we have been experiencing many people are opting for generators and inverters to keep the power on, but how is the demand affecting the prices?
Lester Kiewet spoke to the interim head of the Wits Business School, Jannie Rossouw, about price gouging and the supply of alternative electricity.
At this stage, something like a generator is becoming more of a necessity than a luxury, which raises the question of whether the Competition Commission should be paying attention to the price.
During lockdown, the prices of certain essential items had to be monitored to ensure that retailers were not overcharging for important items.
With the increased demand, there are some concerns that there will not be a large enough supply of generators which could lead to a shortage, especially considering the pressure on the global supply chain.
It’s not for me to prescribe to the Competition Commission how they should act. My concern, however, is that very soon there will be no equipment for sale in South Africa, [such as] generators etc, because of the demand that changed and at the same time, with changed demand the supply chain can’t pick up that quickly.Jannie Rossouw, interim head at Wits Business School
