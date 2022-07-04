Company accidently pays worker a R2.9 million salary – he takes it, and runs
A cold meat plant worker in Chile disappeared after his employer accidentally paid him about R2.9 million (165 million Chilean pesos) - almost 300 times his salary.
The man earns less than R9000 per month – about half the average salary in Chile.
The worker initially informed his boss of the mistake but, when it came to repayment, he was nowhere to be found.
The man is still at large.
RELATED: Student who mistakenly got R14m from NSFAS sentenced to 5 years in jail
“He agreed to return the cash and promised to go to the bank the following day,” said Barb’s wire presenter Barbara Friedman.
“But he changed his mind! He hasn’t been seen since. He took the money and ran!”
Lester Kiewit interviewed Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 4:52).
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_146331654_photo-of-screaming-excited-emotional-guy-having-won-jackpot-in-lottery-smiling-toothily-isolated-ove.html?vti=lk23ibezfcfbge16lx-1-151
