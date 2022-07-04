'Ancestral Voices' - an opportunity to read the words of your ancestors





Read the words of your ancestors and delve into indigenous knowledge with the latest edition from the South African Heritage publishers’ knowledge preservation project.

You may be aware of them from their other published works such as The people, clans & events that Shaped Southern Africa. Now the publishers have added a five-part indigenous language–English bilingual series titled ‘Ancestral Voices.’

The indigenous language text appears on the left-hand page, with English on the right, making it more accessible to both English mother tongue and first additional speakers.

Ball highlights one of the stories in the book which narrates the Battle of Isandlwana – the first Anglo-Zulu war - from the perspective of an AmaZulu warrior.

The only known account of the battle of Isandlwana from the perspective of an AmaZulu warrior who fought there against the British. Terence Ball, Publisher - SA Heritage Publishers

He adds that the books detail major events that people already know about and events people have forgotten.

I would say that there is significantly less detail in these writings but the events that are described are fascinating and totally new to most of us. Terence Ball, Publisher - SA Heritage Publishers

Currently, two of the volumes are in isiZulu-English, another two in Setswana-English and one isiXhosa-English are on offer.

A further 11 volumes, which includes titles in Sesotho, Sesotho sa Leboa and Xitsonga, will follow soon and thereafter Tshivenda.

Each title costs R239.83 including delivery to your nearest PostNet.

For enquiries visit their website.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.