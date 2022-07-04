From religion to identity: Navigating evolving belief systems in families





Navigating the dynamics in different families can be tough, especially where differing beliefs regarding identity, religion and politics are concerned.

Although it may be a little tricky to tackle at first sight, it is important to understand that difference does not equate to an attack on ones own value systems and beliefs.

This rings particularly true to parents who raise their children on the belief system they think is best for them, but who then choose to take a different route as they grow older and come into their own identities and contextual experiences.

CEO and Psychologist at Neo-Psych Services, Palesa Radebe, says it is during the initial transitional period that changes in belief systems may be most taxing on parents when narrative contexts change from familial to individual.

The transitional period in that awareness of the change is probably where the hardest and most taxing part of the conversation comes in because I think parents and individuals who have children will, often than not, have an idea of what would be suited to their narrative and when the narrative now changes, and it's more suited to the individual from their contextual environment or their understanding of what it is that they want for their lives, a parent, then, feels fundamentally out of control. Palesa Radebe, CEO and psychologist - Neo-Psych Services

A lot of the sense of a looming fear from the change in belief systems for parents lies in the relative unpredictability it may cause for them.

It may, however, be particularly difficult for older parents and grandparents to understand their children as they gain a higher sense of self-determination that may not exactly align with that they may think is best for them.

The respect speaks to an understanding of the additions that exist in life outside of your own opinion. In that stances it's a situation of 'I might not necessarily understand or accept it fully, in terms of practicing it, but I cannot shun it just because I don't necessarily see it'. Palesa Radebe, CEO and psychologist - Neo-Psych Services

Radebe goes on to say that parents seeking to understand their children or vice versa should try seek out a potential third-party to mediate and amplify the voices that need to be heard so that they can progress forward and not let conflict win.

Try what you can, but also remember that the agenda should not just be yours alone because where you have an understanding of what it is your stance is, the act of imposition, or the forcing of your views or for your own benefit, is also not necessarily the best way to attack any type of conversational space. Palesa Radebe, CEO and psychologist - Neo-Psych Services

Listen to the full interview below.

