Siba Mtongana on building her food empire

4 July 2022 1:36 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Chef
South Africa
Food
Siba Mtongana

In the Chair with Lester Kiewit is South African celebrity chef, author and entrepreneur Siba Mtongana

Passionate, creative and charismatic, South African celebrity chef Siba Mtongana is a force to be reckoned with in the global culinary world. As a black, female chef, Mtongana has broken the glass ceiling, dominating the food industry with her pioneering cooking and entrepreneurial pursuits.

Due to the success of her cookbook Welcome to My Table and television shows such as Siba's Table on the Food Network, Mtongana's popularity has skyrocketed and given her cross-cultural appeal.

But now, the multi-awarding culinarian has cemented her food empire by expanding her global brand. For those who want a taste of the Siba experience, the charismatic chef and her husband Brian Mtongana recently launched Siba — The Restaurant at The Table Bay Hotel.

Mtongana joined Lester Kiewit as a guest on _In the Chair _for a fascinating conversation on all things food.

And in true African tradition, her culinary journey started in her mother's kitchen and her father's garden.

I vividly remember going to grab a tomato, lettuces, peppers or chilies. We had a big mulberry tree and blueberries. I was never allowed to cook until mama was sure I could handle a knife.

Siba Mtongana, celebrity chef

It was never enough to do just food as a career. In my matric year, when I wanted to do food and consumer sciences, mama said she'd worked so hard to get us girls out of the kitchen, and yet we voluntarily go back. She was so upset. She gave me one year to do that and I was one of the top 5 in my class. I've always given myself in everything I do. My parents always wanted me to be the best. This has helped me propel forward.

Siba Mtongana, celebrity chef

This nostalgia is deeply rooted in Mtongana's cooking. At her restaurant, she gives a nod to her parents by incorporating some of their food traditions on her menu.

Mtongana's vision is to take away the pompousness of fine-dining culture.

We won't put down a lot of cutlery on the table and instead, we will add it as we go along. We deconstruct the clutter to make it as homie as possible.

Siba Mtongana, celebrity chef

South Africans want decent portions of food and for many, the smaller portions in fine-dining establishments are off-putting. Mtongana says she's tried to break away from this norm.

We have the most amazing staff who create relations with our customers. They need to be an extension of me and my home. It's soulful, wholesome and yet it's fine dining. Its not the traditional kind of fine-dining. And you will be full by the time you're finished.

Siba Mtongana, celebrity chef

As much as the COVID-19 pandemic brought the restaurant sector to its knees, the upside was that everyone became a foodie, said Mtongana.

We had nothing to do but to cook and entertain ourselves. People's knowledge of food has expanded. As a chef, I can no longer give something to someone that they already know how to make.

Siba Mtongana, celebrity chef

Mtongana's brand was built on her love for fusion cooking, in which she takes traditional African dishes and adds her own modern twist. This appeals to local and international palates.

When I started my journey as a food editor on Drum magazine, my vision was to elevate cooking. It was to take something we're used to eating in South Africa and elevate it. I always have a local South African in mind who are not black and didn't grow up with our food. So I make a fusion, which also appeals to international guests. I always have everyone in mind when I'm cooking.

Siba Mtongana, celebrity chef

In South Africa, the history of bobotie remains a thorny issue. Bobotie is a curried and spiced mince dish baked with an egg based topping. The origin of this favourite local dish has been disputed, with some claiming it was created by the Dutch in the early 1600s, while other say it has its roots in Cape Malay culture.

Before COVID-19, I had an opportunity to travel to many continents. The one recipe everyone asks me is bobotie. It's one of the most well documented recipes from South Africa. There's always that controversial question about where the bobotie comes from.

Siba Mtongana, celebrity chef

Access to information has made food culture become more diverse globally. And with this, comes the challenge of the cultural appropriation of food. Mtongana believes because food is deeply personal, it's cultural history must be protected.

We have to protect what's ours. You cannot call a champagne 'champagne' if its not made in France. You can't call it boerewors, if it doesn't have specific spices and fat quantities. We need to protect the integrity of what it is and what we know. It's not to say you can't add your own spin on it, but say you've been inspired.

Siba Mtongana, celebrity chef

What's next on the cards for this visionary chef? Mtongana says the natural evolution would be for her to create her own range of cookware.

There are things that you know works. I love beautiful things and I spend most of my money on my kitchen and food. I found I could make the most beautiful things I cannot find in the market. Any when people asked us, I thought we should make this for them.

Siba Mtongana, celebrity chef

Listen to the audio for more.




- Competitions
