Siba Mtongana on building her food empire
Passionate, creative and charismatic, South African celebrity chef Siba Mtongana is a force to be reckoned with in the global culinary world. As a black, female chef, Mtongana has broken the glass ceiling, dominating the food industry with her pioneering cooking and entrepreneurial pursuits.
Due to the success of her cookbook Welcome to My Table and television shows such as Siba's Table on the Food Network, Mtongana's popularity has skyrocketed and given her cross-cultural appeal.
But now, the multi-awarding culinarian has cemented her food empire by expanding her global brand. For those who want a taste of the Siba experience, the charismatic chef and her husband Brian Mtongana recently launched Siba — The Restaurant at The Table Bay Hotel.
Mtongana joined Lester Kiewit as a guest on _In the Chair _for a fascinating conversation on all things food.
And in true African tradition, her culinary journey started in her mother's kitchen and her father's garden.
I vividly remember going to grab a tomato, lettuces, peppers or chilies. We had a big mulberry tree and blueberries. I was never allowed to cook until mama was sure I could handle a knife.Siba Mtongana, celebrity chef
It was never enough to do just food as a career. In my matric year, when I wanted to do food and consumer sciences, mama said she'd worked so hard to get us girls out of the kitchen, and yet we voluntarily go back. She was so upset. She gave me one year to do that and I was one of the top 5 in my class. I've always given myself in everything I do. My parents always wanted me to be the best. This has helped me propel forward.Siba Mtongana, celebrity chef
This nostalgia is deeply rooted in Mtongana's cooking. At her restaurant, she gives a nod to her parents by incorporating some of their food traditions on her menu.
Mtongana's vision is to take away the pompousness of fine-dining culture.
We won't put down a lot of cutlery on the table and instead, we will add it as we go along. We deconstruct the clutter to make it as homie as possible.Siba Mtongana, celebrity chef
South Africans want decent portions of food and for many, the smaller portions in fine-dining establishments are off-putting. Mtongana says she's tried to break away from this norm.
We have the most amazing staff who create relations with our customers. They need to be an extension of me and my home. It's soulful, wholesome and yet it's fine dining. Its not the traditional kind of fine-dining. And you will be full by the time you're finished.Siba Mtongana, celebrity chef
As much as the COVID-19 pandemic brought the restaurant sector to its knees, the upside was that everyone became a foodie, said Mtongana.
We had nothing to do but to cook and entertain ourselves. People's knowledge of food has expanded. As a chef, I can no longer give something to someone that they already know how to make.Siba Mtongana, celebrity chef
Mtongana's brand was built on her love for fusion cooking, in which she takes traditional African dishes and adds her own modern twist. This appeals to local and international palates.
When I started my journey as a food editor on Drum magazine, my vision was to elevate cooking. It was to take something we're used to eating in South Africa and elevate it. I always have a local South African in mind who are not black and didn't grow up with our food. So I make a fusion, which also appeals to international guests. I always have everyone in mind when I'm cooking.Siba Mtongana, celebrity chef
In South Africa, the history of bobotie remains a thorny issue. Bobotie is a curried and spiced mince dish baked with an egg based topping. The origin of this favourite local dish has been disputed, with some claiming it was created by the Dutch in the early 1600s, while other say it has its roots in Cape Malay culture.
Before COVID-19, I had an opportunity to travel to many continents. The one recipe everyone asks me is bobotie. It's one of the most well documented recipes from South Africa. There's always that controversial question about where the bobotie comes from.Siba Mtongana, celebrity chef
Access to information has made food culture become more diverse globally. And with this, comes the challenge of the cultural appropriation of food. Mtongana believes because food is deeply personal, it's cultural history must be protected.
We have to protect what's ours. You cannot call a champagne 'champagne' if its not made in France. You can't call it boerewors, if it doesn't have specific spices and fat quantities. We need to protect the integrity of what it is and what we know. It's not to say you can't add your own spin on it, but say you've been inspired.Siba Mtongana, celebrity chef
What's next on the cards for this visionary chef? Mtongana says the natural evolution would be for her to create her own range of cookware.
There are things that you know works. I love beautiful things and I spend most of my money on my kitchen and food. I found I could make the most beautiful things I cannot find in the market. Any when people asked us, I thought we should make this for them.Siba Mtongana, celebrity chef
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Lifestyle
SA specialist shoe designer pushes for local representation in footwear market
Pippa Hudson was in conversation with shoe designer Roger Zeino, about his specialist running shoe company.Read More
Mandy's good stories of the week: Franschhoek on TIME’s world's greatest places
Franschhoek has been listed as one of the greatest places in the world, according to TIME’s world's greatest places of 2022.Read More
Trek4Mandela campaign aims to reach 10 African countries
Sello Hatang, Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO, speaks to Mandy about the campaign.Read More
Gugulethu Coffee: A beginner's guide to becoming a barista
Lester Kiewit speaks to Bongani Rasmeni, the founder and owner at Gugulethu Coffee on becoming a barista.Read More
Old or young: Ageism and its social impact
Clement Manyathela spoke to clinical psychologist Dr Angela Deh about ageism - the discrimination against people based on their age.Read More
2022 Emmys: The biggest nominations and most surprising snubs
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Binge-Buddy Matthew Green about the nominations announced this week for the '74th Primetime Emmy Awards', and also, some of the snubs.Read More
Does the New James Webb Telescope indicate life elsewhere in the universe?
What can regular folks learn from Nasa's new James Webb Telescope?Read More
Cape Town City Guide: 5 reasons to get out of the house this weekend
Don’t spend the weekend cooped up in the house, stretch your legs, listen to some live music, or enjoy dinner and a show.Read More
Thank you for all your help: Mitchells Plain man who transports elderly for free
Lester Kiewit caught up with Gerome Hendriks, who has been transporting elderly people for free in and around Mitchells Plain.Read More
More from Entertainment
Soapie star Sherman Pharo takes over CapeTalk airwaves with 80s and 90s faves
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Gugulethu Coffee: A beginner's guide to becoming a barista
Lester Kiewit speaks to Bongani Rasmeni, the founder and owner at Gugulethu Coffee on becoming a barista.Read More
NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago
Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, chats to Mandy about NASA’s James Webb space telescope.Read More
Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre
Award winning actor and director James Ngcobo has joined the Joburg City Theatre as an artistic director, leaving the Market Theatre Foundation after nine years.Read More
'Everything is connected': Pianist Abdullah Ibrahim on life and music
Lester Kiewit spoke to Abdullah Ibrahim about the AI M7 Communities project.Read More
Stellies choir scores over 1 million views on YouTube for Greatest Showman cover
The video has been watched 1, 191,854 times since being uploaded in October last year.Read More
Former 7de Laan actor Denver Vraagom spins his favourite tracks on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Elvis: Will new biopic get you all shook up or should it be returned to sender?
Sara-Jayne King and movie reviewer Gayle Edmunds chat about the Baz Lurhman-directed Elvis Presley biopic, 'Elvis'.Read More
Going under the covers of new sex education show 'Uit die slaapkamer'
Sara-Jayne King is joined by Uit die Slaapkamer host and sexologist Dr Elna Rudolph and panelist and actress Adri Vivier.Read More