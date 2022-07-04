Motorists to pay a lot more for fuel as new prices to kick in on Wednesday
JOHANNESBURG - The Mineral Resources and Energy Department has announced a massive increase in the price of fuel that will kick in this Wednesday.
The increase sees both grades of petrol going up by R2.37 & R2.57 per litre.
Diesel will increase by R2.30 and R2.31 per litre for both grades of diesel.
Illuminating paraffin will cost R1.66 more.
JUST IN: Motorists can expect to pay more for fuel at the pumps from Wednesday.— Nokukhanya ‘Siri’ Mntambo (@khanya_mntambo) July 4, 2022
*93 Petrol is up by R2.37
*95 Petrol is up by R2.57
*Diesel is up between R2.30 and R2.31@ewnreporter pic.twitter.com/4fHTZJMHSC
The massive increase has been attributed to the rand-US dollar exchange rate as well as the increase in the price of Brent crude oil among others.
Government's extension of the temporary reduction in the general fuel levy has been reduced from R1.50 per litre to 75 cents per litre until 2 August.
The temporary relief will be withdrawn from 3 August.
This article first appeared on EWN : Motorists to pay a lot more for fuel as new prices to kick in on Wednesday
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_75673859_petrol-gun-with-car.html?vti=m993gdgat0cfop4jap-1-12
