[WATCH] Nigerian official bizarrely fakes fainting when grilled about corruption

A video of Nigerian official Daniel Pondei faking fainting while being grilled in Parliament about corruption has resurfaced and is now making its way across the world.

The video of the incident, posted on the weekend, has garnered 18.5 million views so far.

Pondei is, to say the least, a poor actor.

Watch his bizarre performance:

A Nigerian official fake fainted after he was grilled about missing funds. pic.twitter.com/l8kFfmmM3O — Africa In Focus (@AfricaInFocus_) July 2, 2022

Pondei was later dismissed as MD of the state-owned Niger Delta Development.

