[WATCH] Nigerian official bizarrely fakes fainting when grilled about corruption

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Busa proposes absorption of private sector into stabilising SA’s energy crisis John Perlman spoke to Business Unity SA’s CEO about the non-profit’s proposed interventions. 15 July 2022 5:52 PM
Soapie star Sherman Pharo takes over CapeTalk airwaves with 80s and 90s faves Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 15 July 2022 2:30 PM
Ramaphosa addresses load shedding, Phala Phala farm and NHI at SACP congress Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana about the ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa's address at the 15th ann... 15 July 2022 1:34 PM
View all Local
Mkhwebane's lawyer wants Ramaphosa to testify in her Parly inquiry News24 parliamentary reporter, Jan Gerber, speaks to Refilwe about the week's parliamentary impeachment inquiry into Public Protec... 15 July 2022 10:45 AM
'Cost of basic foods up nearly 13%, children in poor families wasting away' Bruce Whitfield talks to Andy Du Plessis, MD of FoodForward SA, about the vicious cycle of food inflation and poverty in SA. 14 July 2022 8:15 PM
EFF calls for national shutdown over Eskom, fuel prices, Phala Phala farm saga Addressing the media earlier on Thursday, EFF leader Julius Malema said the ANC is no better than a criminal syndicate adding that... 14 July 2022 7:14 PM
View all Politics
Busa proposes absorption of private sector into stabilising SA’s energy crisis John Perlman spoke to Business Unity SA’s CEO about the non-profit’s proposed interventions. 15 July 2022 5:52 PM
Koeberg Alert Alliance says declaration of 'energy emergency' is not advisable CapeTalk presenter Mike Wills speaks to Peter Becker, spokesperson at the Koeberg Alert Alliance. 15 July 2022 6:46 AM
If Amazon were to come to SA 'unlikely' it would dislodge Takealot - Commission Bruce Whitfield talks to Simon Brown, founder of Just One Lap, about Amazon's reported plan to move into South Africa. 14 July 2022 9:42 PM
View all Business
SA specialist shoe designer pushes for local representation in footwear market Pippa Hudson was in conversation with shoe designer Roger Zeino, about his specialist running shoe company. 15 July 2022 4:19 PM
Mandy's good stories of the week: Franschhoek on TIME’s world's greatest places Franschhoek has been listed as one of the greatest places in the world, according to TIME’s world's greatest places of 2022. 15 July 2022 3:26 PM
Trek4Mandela campaign aims to reach 10 African countries Sello Hatang, Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO, speaks to Mandy about the campaign. 15 July 2022 2:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
5 places to watch the rugby in Cape Town (whether there is load shedding or not) No tickets? No DStv? No electricity? No problem! These places are all showing the Springboks taking on Wales on Saturday. 14 July 2022 3:36 PM
F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling "The rumours could all be true," says motoring journalist Ernest Page. "Where there’s smoke there could be fire!" 13 July 2022 3:52 PM
Etzebeth to become the youngest Springbok centurion After being named in the Springboks starting team, Etzebeth will now join an elite club of players who have made it to 100 caps. 12 July 2022 5:01 PM
View all Sport
Soapie star Sherman Pharo takes over CapeTalk airwaves with 80s and 90s faves Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 15 July 2022 2:30 PM
NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, chats to Mandy about NASA’s James Webb s... 12 July 2022 4:25 PM
Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre Award winning actor and director James Ngcobo has joined the Joburg City Theatre as an artistic director, leaving the Market Theat... 11 July 2022 9:45 AM
View all Entertainment
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes. 14 July 2022 12:21 PM
'SANDF losing battle against insurgents in Mozambique' - military journalist The insurgents are unrelenting and the situation is worse than it was a year ago, John Stupart explained. 14 July 2022 11:54 AM
New York City prepares residents for nuclear attack "New York City residents are used to all kinds of things," says Adam Gilchrist. "But nuclear war?" 14 July 2022 10:06 AM
View all World
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
How to effectively plan for retirement An Old Mutual executive gives advice and steps needed to retire comfortably. 7 July 2022 5:43 PM
[WATCH] Nigerian official bizarrely fakes fainting when grilled about corruption Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 July 2022 12:22 PM
View all Africa
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us. 14 July 2022 4:51 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard the... 14 July 2022 12:00 PM
[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo? Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show 13 July 2022 7:43 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Africa

[WATCH] Nigerian official bizarrely fakes fainting when grilled about corruption

4 July 2022 12:22 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Nigeria
nigerian
Lester Kiewit
VIRAL VIDEOS
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
The Morning Review
Daniel Pondei

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

It really is hysterical… It’s been viewed 18.5 million times! … What a performance! … Would you ever pretend to faint so you can get out of something you did wrong? … Quite bad acting… What extremes would you go to?

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

A video of Nigerian official Daniel Pondei faking fainting while being grilled in Parliament about corruption has resurfaced and is now making its way across the world.

The video of the incident, posted on the weekend, has garnered 18.5 million views so far.

Pondei is, to say the least, a poor actor.

LOL! © rawpixel/123rf.com

RELATED: Company accidently pays worker a R2.9 million salary – he takes it and runs

Watch his bizarre performance:

Pondei was later dismissed as MD of the state-owned Niger Delta Development.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen - skip to 0:57).




4 July 2022 12:22 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Nigeria
nigerian
Lester Kiewit
VIRAL VIDEOS
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
The Morning Review
Daniel Pondei

More from World

SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention

14 July 2022 12:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'SANDF losing battle against insurgents in Mozambique' - military journalist

14 July 2022 11:54 AM

The insurgents are unrelenting and the situation is worse than it was a year ago, John Stupart explained.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New York City prepares residents for nuclear attack

14 July 2022 10:06 AM

"New York City residents are used to all kinds of things," says Adam Gilchrist. "But nuclear war?"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'US inflation surge raises spectre of recession, SA in for more rate hikes'

13 July 2022 9:16 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about how the US number affects emerging markets like South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINED] What is the wondrous James Webb Space Telescope?

13 July 2022 2:27 PM

How did the universe begin? Is there life on planets in other solar systems? These questions may soon have answers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Keep your eyes skywards later...the biggest supermoon of 2022 happens tonight!

13 July 2022 2:17 PM

July's Super Buck Moon, the biggest supermoon of 2022, will be visible in South Africa this evening just after 8:30pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Europe wilts under hottest temperatures ever – with more extreme heat forecasted

13 July 2022 1:57 PM

Sicily recorded 48.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday while the UK is forecasted to face its highest temperatures ever early next week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA generally weak in dealing with financial crimes, corruption: Treasury

13 July 2022 6:20 AM

John Perlman speaks to the acting director-general at National Treasury, Ismail Momoniat for the details.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Uber saw how many in SA desperate for jobs and raised company's cut'

12 July 2022 9:38 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Douglas MacMillan (Washington Post) and Dr Mathetha Mokonyama (CSIR) about the Uber exposé in the media

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago

12 July 2022 4:25 PM

Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, chats to Mandy about NASA’s James Webb space telescope.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79

8 July 2022 3:43 PM

Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to effectively plan for retirement

7 July 2022 5:43 PM

An Old Mutual executive gives advice and steps needed to retire comfortably.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Southern Sun selling majority stake in top Nigeria business hotel

30 June 2022 8:03 PM

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Five Cape Town businesses crowned winners of Nedbank Business Ignite 2022

30 June 2022 3:04 PM

Each victor walks away with R200 000 prize packages to boost their businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe's Fortune Charumbira elected Pan-African Parliament president

29 June 2022 7:56 PM

Charumbira’s bid for the presidency at the Pan-African Parliament appeared to have been seamless after getting the backing of the southern and northern regions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Energy sector moves up a gear

29 June 2022 4:19 PM

Bhavtik Vallabhjee, Head of Power and Renewables at Absa, unpacks the improvements and potential of South Africa's energy sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town rated as the most sustainable city in Africa

19 June 2022 7:02 AM

The Corporate Knights Sustainable Cities Index ranks cities according to criteria including air quality and sustainable policies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU

15 June 2022 7:58 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prince Charles 'appalled' by plan to send migrants to Rwanda

13 June 2022 5:03 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways

13 June 2022 4:56 PM

It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town tidal pools named in list of world's 'prettiest ocean pools'

Local

Celebrate Banyana Banyana, let’s not compare: Desiree Ellis

Sport

AA predicts drop in fuel prices for August

Business

EWN Highlights

‘He had this respect’ – Slikour remembers late hip hop artists Tumi Tladi

15 July 2022 6:53 PM

ANC marchers led by Niehaus give party 48 hours to remove Ramaphosa

15 July 2022 6:28 PM

7 bodies found with gunshot wounds at Free State farm

15 July 2022 5:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA