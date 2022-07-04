[WATCH] Nigerian official bizarrely fakes fainting when grilled about corruption
It really is hysterical… It’s been viewed 18.5 million times! … What a performance! … Would you ever pretend to faint so you can get out of something you did wrong? … Quite bad acting… What extremes would you go to?Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
A video of Nigerian official Daniel Pondei faking fainting while being grilled in Parliament about corruption has resurfaced and is now making its way across the world.
The video of the incident, posted on the weekend, has garnered 18.5 million views so far.
Pondei is, to say the least, a poor actor.
Watch his bizarre performance:
A Nigerian official fake fainted after he was grilled about missing funds. pic.twitter.com/l8kFfmmM3O— Africa In Focus (@AfricaInFocus_) July 2, 2022
Pondei was later dismissed as MD of the state-owned Niger Delta Development.
