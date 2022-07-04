[PICS] On a wing and a prayer: SANCCOB releases pelican after fixing broken wing
A previously poorly pelican is ready to spread his wings again after receiving treatment for a fractured wing bone at the SANCCOB sanctuary in Table View.
The enormous Great White Pelican patient was finally released at Rietvlei Nature Reserve last week.
Threats to pelicans include everything that negatively affects the delicate wetlands that they rely on; disturbance to their breeding sites, climate change, pollution and habitat destruction for agriculture or development.SANCCOB
In South Africa, they only breed in 3 places, their main breeding site is Dassen Island.SANCCOB
SANCCOB's primary objective is to reverse the decline of seabird populations through the rescue, rehabilitation and release of ill, injured, abandoned and seabirds.
The organisation works to identify birds in need of care in the wild and treat them at their centres in Cape Town and Gqeberha.
As with all birds released by SANCCOB, a number tag has now been placed on the pelican with the number is H3134.
SANCCOB asks members of the public to report to them if they see a seabird with a ring.
RELATED: Explorer Riaan Manser adapts best-selling book for a younger audience
More from Local
Busa proposes absorption of private sector into stabilising SA’s energy crisis
John Perlman spoke to Business Unity SA’s CEO about the non-profit’s proposed interventions.Read More
Soapie star Sherman Pharo takes over CapeTalk airwaves with 80s and 90s faves
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Ramaphosa addresses load shedding, Phala Phala farm and NHI at SACP congress
Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana about the ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa's address at the 15th annual South African Communist Party (SACP) national congress.Read More
Gugulethu Coffee: A beginner's guide to becoming a barista
Lester Kiewit speaks to Bongani Rasmeni, the founder and owner at Gugulethu Coffee on becoming a barista.Read More
UNISA is still accredited for accounting qualifications, more work needed- SAICA
The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants' CEO - Freeman Nomvalo and Prof Cameron Modisane - Deputy Dean at UNISA's College of Accounting Sciences were in conversation about the SAICA report.Read More
Private security industry threatens to strike amid wage negotiations
Refilwe Moloto spoke to SATAWU national coordinator in the security sector Philemon Bhembe about the impact of an industry-wide strike if the wage demands are not met.Read More
Social Development Dept proposes changes to SRD grant, including increase
The Social Development Department has proposed three key amendments to applications for the SRD grant.Read More
Cape Town couple have transformed their home into sanctuary for abandoned babies
CapeTalk presenter, Abongile Nzelenzele speaks Kim Allen, CEO of Tiny Owls Baby Home.Read More
Koeberg Alert Alliance says declaration of 'energy emergency' is not advisable
CapeTalk presenter Mike Wills speaks to Peter Becker, spokesperson at the Koeberg Alert Alliance.Read More