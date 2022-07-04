[PICS] On a wing and a prayer: SANCCOB releases pelican after fixing broken wing





A previously poorly pelican is ready to spread his wings again after receiving treatment for a fractured wing bone at the SANCCOB sanctuary in Table View.

The enormous Great White Pelican patient was finally released at Rietvlei Nature Reserve last week.

Threats to pelicans include everything that negatively affects the delicate wetlands that they rely on; disturbance to their breeding sites, climate change, pollution and habitat destruction for agriculture or development. SANCCOB

In South Africa, they only breed in 3 places, their main breeding site is Dassen Island. SANCCOB

SANCCOB's primary objective is to reverse the decline of seabird populations through the rescue, rehabilitation and release of ill, injured, abandoned and seabirds.

The organisation works to identify birds in need of care in the wild and treat them at their centres in Cape Town and Gqeberha.

As with all birds released by SANCCOB, a number tag has now been placed on the pelican with the number is H3134.

SANCCOB asks members of the public to report to them if they see a seabird with a ring.

