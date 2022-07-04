Streaming issues? Report here
Petrol price hike: AA, once again, calls for review on pricing

4 July 2022 1:01 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Fuel Price
Diesel
Petrol
Fuel levy

Mandy Wiener spoke to AA spokesperson Layton Beard and the Department of Energy's Robert Maake about the impact of this increase.

South African motorists can expect to see a significant petrol price increase from Wednesday.

This as the country's general fuel levy has been reduced from R1.50 per litre to 75 cents per litre until 2 August.

Mandy Wiener spoke to AA spokesperson Layton Beard and the Department of Energy's Robert Maake about the impact of this increase.

Both grades of petrol 93 octane and 95 octane will go up by R2.37 and R2.57 per litre respectively.

This while diesel will see a R2.31 hike.

The impact of all of this is obviously just to put more pressure on already hard-pressed consumers and its also going to put pressure on our economy, so all around this is very bleak news.

Layton Beard, AA spokesperson

These rising costs are the last thing that consumers need at this stage and Beard has once again called for a review of how the fuel cost is calculated.

I know I sound like a broken record when I say this but a review of the fuel price, the components that go into that fuel price and the calculations that are done on that fuel price is absolutely essential.

Layton Beard, AA spokesperson

To find out more, listen to the full audio below.


