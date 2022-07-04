Petrol price hike: AA, once again, calls for review on pricing
South African motorists can expect to see a significant petrol price increase from Wednesday.
This as the country's general fuel levy has been reduced from R1.50 per litre to 75 cents per litre until 2 August.
Mandy Wiener spoke to AA spokesperson Layton Beard and the Department of Energy's Robert Maake about the impact of this increase.
Both grades of petrol 93 octane and 95 octane will go up by R2.37 and R2.57 per litre respectively.
This while diesel will see a R2.31 hike.
The impact of all of this is obviously just to put more pressure on already hard-pressed consumers and its also going to put pressure on our economy, so all around this is very bleak news.Layton Beard, AA spokesperson
These rising costs are the last thing that consumers need at this stage and Beard has once again called for a review of how the fuel cost is calculated.
I know I sound like a broken record when I say this but a review of the fuel price, the components that go into that fuel price and the calculations that are done on that fuel price is absolutely essential.Layton Beard, AA spokesperson
To find out more, listen to the full audio below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Petrol price hike: AA, once again, calls for review on pricing
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/nomadsoul1/nomadsoul12002/nomadsoul1200200058/139274080-man-with-empty-purse-on-gas-station-fuel-filling.jpg
More from Local
Busa proposes absorption of private sector into stabilising SA’s energy crisis
John Perlman spoke to Business Unity SA’s CEO about the non-profit’s proposed interventions.Read More
Soapie star Sherman Pharo takes over CapeTalk airwaves with 80s and 90s faves
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Ramaphosa addresses load shedding, Phala Phala farm and NHI at SACP congress
Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana about the ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa's address at the 15th annual South African Communist Party (SACP) national congress.Read More
Gugulethu Coffee: A beginner's guide to becoming a barista
Lester Kiewit speaks to Bongani Rasmeni, the founder and owner at Gugulethu Coffee on becoming a barista.Read More
UNISA is still accredited for accounting qualifications, more work needed- SAICA
The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants' CEO - Freeman Nomvalo and Prof Cameron Modisane - Deputy Dean at UNISA's College of Accounting Sciences were in conversation about the SAICA report.Read More
Private security industry threatens to strike amid wage negotiations
Refilwe Moloto spoke to SATAWU national coordinator in the security sector Philemon Bhembe about the impact of an industry-wide strike if the wage demands are not met.Read More
Social Development Dept proposes changes to SRD grant, including increase
The Social Development Department has proposed three key amendments to applications for the SRD grant.Read More
Cape Town couple have transformed their home into sanctuary for abandoned babies
CapeTalk presenter, Abongile Nzelenzele speaks Kim Allen, CEO of Tiny Owls Baby Home.Read More
Koeberg Alert Alliance says declaration of 'energy emergency' is not advisable
CapeTalk presenter Mike Wills speaks to Peter Becker, spokesperson at the Koeberg Alert Alliance.Read More