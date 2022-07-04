What you need to know about SARS' tax auto assessment
The South African Revenue Service's (SARS) tax filing season kicked off on 1 July.
EB Inglis recently received an SMS and email from SARS saying that an IT3A had been issued for him, which means they've done an auto assessment on his behalf.
You might remember that in both 2020 and 2021, he had tax expert Matthew Haddon come on-air to talk about tax season
RELATED SARS makes changes to the 2020 tax filing system - here's what you need to know Tax season: how to claim 'work from home' expenses from SARS
Now last year, if your tax profile wasn't too complicated, SARS would do an auto assessment and you would need to log in to your eFiling account to either accept or reject that assessment.
There’s a slight change to the revenue collector's auto assessment this year.
If you agree with the auto-assessment once you've viewed it, you do not need to do anything further - the return will be regarded as submitted and final.
If you are not in agreement with the assessment, you can access your tax return via the eFiling site or the SARS MobiApp, complete the return, and file it.
This must be done within 40 business days from the date that your assessment was issued to you.
For more about the 2022 filing system for individuals, click HERE.
For more about the 2022 filing system for individuals, click HERE.
This article first appeared on KFM : What you need to know about SARS' tax auto assessment
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/illustration-of-man-with-money-bag-of-taxes-on-neck-6289059/
