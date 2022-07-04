Beat the winter chill with the Heart of the Helderberg’s warming specials
Less than an hour away from the Mother City is a beautiful cluster of luxurious properties nestled by flourishing greenery and picturesque mountain views called the Heart of Helderberg.
Now the group of properties, which doubles as hospitality services, is offering a dynamic and rich culinary taste experience from 14 – 15 July.
Savour the culinary talents of chefs, along with an array of wine pairings, from Erinvale, Lourensford, Morgenster and Vergelegen estates in Somerset West.
You can expect classic soups, light fluffy bread, decadent cheeses all tailored to the average cash-strapped South African.
Wayne Coetzer, managing director of Vergelegen estate joins Amy MacIver to discuss what can be expected during this winter warmer special.
It's the heart of the Helderberg, which is a collective of like-minded properties in this little Helderberg base with a beautiful back drop of the Helderberg – hence the name.Wayne Coetzer, Managing director - Vergelegen Wine Estate
Coetzer says the group has come up with the idea to have something different in each of their ‘tasting rooms’ - which the public can enjoy.
He adds that the arrangement of delicious and dynamic meals gives an affordable appeal to pallet and the wallet.
From creamy tomato soup with whipped feta and herbs, served with toasted cheese rolls for R95 at Erinvale Hotel and Spa to a selection of Italian cheese and charcuterie, pomodoro and mozzarella, olives, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar and baguette from Morgenster Estate.
It’s also very affordable, so it’s not about coming to have a really lavish meal but its about coming to experience the atmosphere, sit next to a fireplace…you can come sit all day and enjoy a camembert and take a stroll at our estate.Wayne Coetzer, Managing director - Vergelegen Wine Estate
Scroll up for the full conversation.
