CoCT asks public to keep watch over new railings on popular St James walkway





It's one of the most scenic and popular walkways in Cape Town.

Brand new steel railings have been installed on the path between Muizenberg and St James.

Due to rust and vandalism over the last few years, the safety railings along the length of the walkway were lost, but the City says given the location of the walkway, railings are necessary for public safety.

But it admits the railings may be targeted by thieves hoping to sell them as scrap metal.

It's asking the public to help ensure that doesn't happen.

I want to appeal to local residents, and the general public, to please help us by reporting vandalism and theft, or any suspicious activities. Alderman Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment - CoCT

The railings are to the benefit of all of us. Alderman Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment - CoCT

Prior to installing the railings, the City undertook a trial section that remained in place for over 18 months.

That gave us the confidence that we could proceed with installing stainless steel railings along the remainder of the walkway, said the City in a statement.

We have also increased security patrols at night along the walkway as part of the general coastal security patrols. Alderman Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment - CoCT

We will be investigating the use of CCTV cameras to monitor not just the railings, but to primarily increase public safety along the walkway. Alderman Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment - CoCT

