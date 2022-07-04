Highest-ranking army officer in U.S warns China against invading Taiwan
The United States is watching “very, very closely” for signs that China is preparing to attack Taiwan, General Mark Milley has warned.
Milley is the highest-ranking officer in the U.S armed forces.
China has repeatedly threatened to take Taiwan by force if it deems it necessary.
Last week at the G7 summit, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned China that attempting to invade Taiwan would be a “catastrophic miscalculation”.
Taiwan, a liberal democracy, has self-governed since 1949.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist
… a verbal warning shot… General Mark Milley talked about China ‘clearly developing the capability to attack the island of Taiwan’.Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
China says Taiwan must be reunified by force, if necessary… That’s why Chinese warplanes have been scouting Taiwan’s airspace and why America has sent navy ships into Taiwan’s waters. They are getting a bit close to each other, aren’t they?Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
