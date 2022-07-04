Eskom workers expected to decide on new wage by Tuesday
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom employees are expected to make a decision on a new wage by Tuesday before the central bargaining forum reconvenes.
The National Union of Mineworkers and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa plan to convene a shop steward council in the morning, to receive feedback from branches on the proposal that could help lift some of the pressure on the national grid.
The power utility said labour unrest was one of the contributing factors to the current rolling blackouts that have angered South Africans.
Should the wage negotiations scheduled for this week be concluded without any disputes, a deal could be concluded between Eskom and unions by the end of this week.
Workers are considering a wage offer comprising five items - including a 7% wage hike.
Eskom has also offered to increase housing allowance by R400, which could see workers receiving over R3,600 on the benefit.
A demand that the company should reverse its unilateral withdrawal of benefits has also been included.
Workers could see the reinstatement of double payments for overtime and standby shifts among other conditions.
A key item is also the formation of a committee to deal with disciplinary procedures, grievances and a recognition agreement.
This could see workers, who staged the unlawful strike in the past few weeks, get off scot-free despite the power utility’s commitment that it would institute disciplinary action against them.
WATCH: Eskom update: 'Power outages as a result of illegal protest action'
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom workers expected to decide on new wage by Tuesday
