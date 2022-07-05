How SA's latest petrol price will further pound the economy
- Petrol price will rise by R2.37c/l while diesel will cost R2.30c/l more.
- Motorists will for the first time ever have to fork out more than R25/l for fuel.
- The ongoing conflict in Ukraine is a contributing factor to the fuel price hike.
Economists are sounding the alarm bells as South Africans brace for yet another fuel price hike this month.
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy on Monday announced another massive fuel price hike - which will come into effect on Wednesday, 6 July.
Petrol 93 octane is expected to cost an additional R2.37 per litre while 95 octane will cost an additional R2.57 per litre.
The latest hike will see the price of fuel breach R25 per litre for the first time ever.
The Automobile Association (AA) said it was concerned about the impact the fuel price increases would have on consumers.
It's a huge amount of pressure now on consumers and the business sector, and there's very little you can do about it, because how do you avoid transport costs?Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib
SA 95 octane petrol up R2.57/l this month, while diesel price rises R2.30/l. Over past year petrol price up 53.8%. This together with stage 6 load shedding, water shortages, high unemployment, real decline in household income and higher interest rates will weaken economy further!— kevin lings (@lingskevin) July 4, 2022
People's income is just not rising at that level. If you think about the cost of various things that go beyond fuel and food, like the cost of electricity or the cost of water. In general, people's income are not keeping pace with that.Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib
Electric cars are now much cheaper per kilometre than those using fuel. Yes they don’t like loadshedding, but can be charged when power demand is low (for example while you sleep). And their batteries can also power your home if you set it up. https://t.co/ruVge74BrY— Michael Jordaan (@MichaelJordaan) July 4, 2022
For the moment, people are going to be a little shell-shocked, and it's certainly going to filter through into the rest of the economy.Layton Beard, spokesperson at the AA
The #fuelprice adjustments announced by the government today will hit hard and put extra pressure on an already struggling economy pushing this fuel price to all new record high prices. #FuelPriceHike ⛽— AA South Africa (@AASouthAfrica) July 4, 2022
https://t.co/9GcXVL9sU9
Every facet of economic life in South Africa in some way is linked to a transport cost, and so even if you did stay at home it's still going to have an effect through other goods.Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib
