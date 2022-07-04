Taxi industry leaders to meet over possible fare increases
- Consumer goods and services are likely to increase in price as transport companies pass increases onto ordinary South Africans
- The taxi industry is trying to avoid implementing massive fare adjustments to protect struggling consumers
- Santaco says when it eventually implements a fare increase, it will try to keep it at a minimum
The taxi industry says it's considering all options before it's forced to increase passenger fares.
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy on Monday announced another massive fuel price hike - which will come into effect on Wednesday 6 July.
Petrol 93 octane is expected to cost an additional R2.37 per litre while 95 octane will cost an additional R2.57 per litre.
The latest hike will see the price of fuel breach R25 per litre for the first time ever.
Bafana Magagula, chief strategy manager at the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) says industry stakeholders will meet soon to decide whether or not to implement an increase.
RELATED: This year's taxi price increase will be higher - Santaco
Every year between June and July, the taxi industry reviews prices. It doesn't mean it will go up,Bafana Magagula, chief strategy manager at South African National Taxi Council
We're looking at ways that taxis, which are the most affected, can be either exempted or subsidised on this fuel hike.Bafana Magagula, chief strategy manager at South African National Taxi Council
We do not say we will never increase. It depends on how far we can take this.Bafana Magagula, chief strategy manager at South African National Taxi Council
We are trying by all means to avoid any hard increases as much as we can, although it will depend on how long we can do it.Bafana Magagula, chief strategy manager at South African National Taxi Council
Listen to the audio for more.
