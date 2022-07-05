Potential investors might purchase Tiger Brands' R200m WC cannery





Tiger Brands is looking to sell its canning business, Langeberg & Ashton.

South Africa's largest food company is, however, battling to find a buyer.

The deal is valued at more than R200m.

Tiger Brands logo.

The future of the Western Cape's deciduous fruit cannery, Langerberg & Ashton Foods, hangs in the balance.

Its parent company, Tiger Brands, is looking to shut the business down as it struggles to find a buyer.

In June, Tiger Brands announced plans to close two factories located in Langeberg and Ashton.

A move to close the fruit cannery in Ashton could have a devastating impact on surrounding communities.

Tiger Brands - which also owns brands such as Jungle Oats, Koo canned foods and All Gold tomato sauce - has already embarked on a consultation process with permanent and seasonal employees on the future of Langeberg & Ashton Foods.

A consortium of farmers has been actively trying to raise the money to make sure the industry survives.

The deal is likely to be more than R200 million if it's successfully concluded.

We have seen quite a good response [from] international investors, local investors and we've put them into contact with Tiger Brands and we hope that Tiger Brands will be able to conclude a contract or sale agreement. Christo van der Rheede, executive director at Agri SA

RELATED: Tiger Brands' move to close WC canning factories will have huge impact - CFPA

We are merely highlighting this issue to put pressure on Tiger Brands. We believe there's no reason for them to close down the factory. According to us, there is enough interest to buy the factory. Christo van der Rheede, executive director at Agri SA.

RELATED: Tiger Brands warns it will have to pass steep price hikes on to consumer

There's a consortium of 106 farmers who have tried to raise the capital, but obviously farmers are cash-strapped, they don't have that kind of money. That's why we want a private company [to] forge hands with the farmers and other stakeholders to put up an equity agreement. Christo van der Rheede, executive director at Agri SA.

Listen to the audio for more.