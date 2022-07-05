Potential investors might purchase Tiger Brands' R200m WC cannery
- Tiger Brands is looking to sell its canning business, Langeberg & Ashton.
- South Africa's largest food company is, however, battling to find a buyer.
- The deal is valued at more than R200m.
The future of the Western Cape's deciduous fruit cannery, Langerberg & Ashton Foods, hangs in the balance.
Its parent company, Tiger Brands, is looking to shut the business down as it struggles to find a buyer.
In June, Tiger Brands announced plans to close two factories located in Langeberg and Ashton.
A move to close the fruit cannery in Ashton could have a devastating impact on surrounding communities.
Tiger Brands - which also owns brands such as Jungle Oats, Koo canned foods and All Gold tomato sauce - has already embarked on a consultation process with permanent and seasonal employees on the future of Langeberg & Ashton Foods.
A consortium of farmers has been actively trying to raise the money to make sure the industry survives.
The deal is likely to be more than R200 million if it's successfully concluded.
We have seen quite a good response [from] international investors, local investors and we've put them into contact with Tiger Brands and we hope that Tiger Brands will be able to conclude a contract or sale agreement.Christo van der Rheede, executive director at Agri SA
RELATED: Tiger Brands' move to close WC canning factories will have huge impact - CFPA
We are merely highlighting this issue to put pressure on Tiger Brands. We believe there's no reason for them to close down the factory. According to us, there is enough interest to buy the factory.Christo van der Rheede, executive director at Agri SA.
RELATED: Tiger Brands warns it will have to pass steep price hikes on to consumer
There's a consortium of 106 farmers who have tried to raise the capital, but obviously farmers are cash-strapped, they don't have that kind of money. That's why we want a private company [to] forge hands with the farmers and other stakeholders to put up an equity agreement.Christo van der Rheede, executive director at Agri SA.
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : Supplied
More from Business
How pet parents have made the pet-care industry recession-proof
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Brett Rogers - culture lead at HaveYouHeard, about pet parents and the rising impact they have on the pet care industry.Read More
'Load shedding has potential to chase away foreign investment'
Africa Melane speaks to the senior executive attorney at MG Law, Jonathan White, about the impact of Eskom employees' unprotected protest on the economy.Read More
2022 tax season: what small businesses need to know
Africa Melane spoke to the director at Aretè Tax Specialists and Accountants Daniël Le Roux about how SMEs can prepare for this year’s SARS filing season.Read More
Employees can still be productive working from home in a four-day week - expert
Thabo Mdluli speaks to employment law expert, Fiona Leppan, about the possibility of working four days a week at home.Read More
Cape Town boasts tallest building in the world using hemp building materials
Bruce Whitfield interviews Wolf Wolf, founder of Wolf & Wolf Architects, about the hotel being built in Harrington Street.Read More
[WATCH] 'Soft life guru' promotes Flying Fish hard seltzer
Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle explains why the Flying Fish campaign is her advertising hero - on The Money ShowRead More
How an investment pyramid (NOT pyramid scheme) can help you ride out volatility
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.Read More
Even if they can afford a generator, small businesses hammered by power cuts
Bruce Whitfield interviews business owners including Simon Mantell (founder, Mantelli's), about surviving through load shedding.Read More
Cosatu pushes back against calls to unbundle, privatise Eskom
Yet another round of rolling power cuts has given way to renewed calls from some quarters for the unbundling and privatisation of the country’s power utility.Read More