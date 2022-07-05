'We got R2, a pie & Coke and I saved that money' - Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli





Rudolf Straeuli is a former Springbok rugby player & coach.

Straeuli's rugby career spanned the amateur era in the late 1980s into the semi-professional period in the early 1990s.

He is now the CEO of the Lions Rugby Company.

Lions Group chief executive officer, Rudolf Straeuli. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News

Rudolf Straeuli is a name synonymous with South African rugby.

During his playing days in the 1990s, represented the Lions and was also a member of the victorious 1995 World Cup-winning Springbok side.

The former player then tried his hand at coaching but had a rather unsuccessful and forgettable stint as Springbok coach in the early 2000s.

Now, you'll find him in an office at Emirates Airlines Park as the head honcho at the Gauteng Lions Rugby Union, where he currently serves as the CEO of the Lions Rugby Company.

Straueli says he inherited a great work ethic from his parents, who also taught him the value of money.

My dad used to drop me on a Saturday to sell programmes. Later on, I worked the scoreboard and then became a ball boy. That's how my passion for rugby grew. We got R2, a pie & Coke and I saved that money. I bought my first three-speed Aquarius bicycle with that money. Rudolf Straeuli - CEO of Lions Rugby Company

My parents taught me the value of money. Working and earning, and buying your own bicycle made you feel proud. You treasured everything that you worked hard for. Rudolf Straeuli - CEO of Lions Rugby Company

I played in the amateur era. I also played in the semi-professional era which they called shoe money. You used to put your money in a shoe, then after the shower, you had to rush there to make sure you had the right amount in your shoe because if Doc Luyt wasn't happy with you he'd take the money back. Rudolf Straeuli - CEO of Lions Rugby Company

