UPDATE: Skunk has been found! Search for missing Boston Terrier ends in joy
Kfm presenter Carl Wastie along with a few other locals spotted Skunk in the Rosebank area on Tuesday morning - three weeks after he went missing on Table Mountain.
RELATED: Skunk found: We looked for 16 days - so many happy, crying people! - Skunk's human
He went after the little dog and together with others managed to pick him up. He contacted the family and the Good Hope SPCA who arrived to take the little hound to the vet for a checkup.
Carl Wastie talks to Amy McIver standing in for Pippa Hudson, about what happened. Listen to the audio below:
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Jessie Leigh, a member of the search and rescue team, who has been searching for the Boston Terrier.
A Constantia family is searching desperately for their missing black and white epileptic Boston Terrier, Skunk, who went missing about three weeks ago.
The dog went missing from Overseers Cottage in Constantia Nek.
Moreover, the family has offered a reward to anyone who can find the missing pet.
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Jessie Leigh, a member of the search and rescue team, who has been searching for the Boston Terrier.
According to Leigh, there have been efforts to find the dog over the last three weeks.
Canine rescue teams and thermal drones were deployed to where Skunk was last seen.
It appears the dog lagged behind, became confused and ran in the opposite direction to his family.
To find out more, listen to the full audio above.
More from Local
MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family'
The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process, I have learned invaluable lessons about myself and the cause of the organisation.Read More
Zephany Nurse's kidnapper Lavona Solomon due before parole board on Friday
Morne and Celeste Nurse join Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast this Saturday to talk about Solomon's parole hearing.Read More
How gentrification impacts the CT's Bo-Kaap
Lester Kiewet spoke to a master’s researcher at the University of the Western Cape Aidan Africa about the gentrification of Bo-Kaap, and how development can be balanced with protecting a space's history.Read More
Who's likely to take over from Boris Johnson as Prime Minister?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Helen Seeney, Deutsche Welle's Inside Europe producer, about this week's update on what is happening in Europe.Read More
How should government transform rail in SA?
Lester Kiewit spoke to Dr Mathetha Mokonyama from the Transport Systems and Operations division at the CSIR about the recent SA Transport Conference 2022, and key takeaways where rail in SA is concerned.Read More
Former 7de Laan actor Denver Vraagom spins his favourite tracks on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Man accused of 'continuously whipping' horse faces jail time if found guilty
The pony is now safe and in the care of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA’s Horse Care Unit after being resuced on Wednesday.Read More
'Absolutely pointless' - KAG slams R1bn wasted on Koeberg's unit 2
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Peter Becker from the Koeberg Alliance Group, on the status of unit 2 at the Koeberg power station.Read More
Jail a very real threat for serial traffic fine offenders warns CoCT
In the first five months of this year, City Traffic Officers executed 30, 924 warrants.Read More