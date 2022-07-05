UPDATE: Skunk has been found! Search for missing Boston Terrier ends in joy





Kfm presenter Carl Wastie along with a few other locals spotted Skunk in the Rosebank area on Tuesday morning - three weeks after he went missing on Table Mountain.

He went after the little dog and together with others managed to pick him up. He contacted the family and the Good Hope SPCA who arrived to take the little hound to the vet for a checkup.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Jessie Leigh, a member of the search and rescue team, who has been searching for the Boston Terrier.

A Constantia family is searching desperately for their missing black and white epileptic Boston Terrier, Skunk, who went missing about three weeks ago.

The dog went missing from Overseers Cottage in Constantia Nek.

Moreover, the family has offered a reward to anyone who can find the missing pet.

According to Leigh, there have been efforts to find the dog over the last three weeks.

Canine rescue teams and thermal drones were deployed to where Skunk was last seen.

It appears the dog lagged behind, became confused and ran in the opposite direction to his family.

