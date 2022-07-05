CoCT explains why street lights on M3, Nelson Mandela Boulevard not working





Cape Town residents have been left frustrated.

This is due to many sections of the M3 and Nelson Mandela Boulevard having been without street lights for the past few weeks.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to the executive director for energy at the City of Cape Town, Kadri Nassiep, about the reason for this lack of power, particularly in the early mornings and evenings.

According to Nassiep, the lack of power has been caused by a combination of load shedding and cable theft.

Unfortunately, I think load shedding has been [a] huge contributor to this, but even outside of load shedding we have seen a marked increase in vandalism and theft. Particularly around street lighting and cables. Kadri Nassiep, executive director for energy at the City of Cape Town

The city said it was working on addressing the theft, replacing the cables and putting security measures in place.

