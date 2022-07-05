Cops nab Cape Town's 'Most Wanted' murder suspect while in bed with two women





He's considered Cape Town's 'Most Wanted' criminal and he's managed to evade the cops for some time.

But now time's up for multiple murder suspect Yanga Endrey Nyalara who has made his first appearance in court following his arrest in Bothasig last month.

The 30-year-old, also known as "Bara", has been wanted by police for a string of serious and violent crimes - including several murders - dating back to 2016.

Nyalara is believe to be the criminal mastermind behind multiple killings that have taken place Khayelitsha.

Police Minister Bheki Cele attended the court proceedings on Monday and told reporters Nyalara was nabbed in Bothsig:

It looks like he was having it nice, because he was found sleeping between two young beautiful women. He was also found with a lot of drugs. General Bheki Cele, Minister of Police

Among the charges, there are six murders, including 19 dead bodies. General Bheki Cele, Minister of Police

Police have done a good job putting this man, who thought he could live without impunity, behind bars. This arrest will gain us some ground in our efforts to fight crime in the province. General Bheki Cele, Minister of Police

We believe the arrest of ‘Bara’ will solve many other cases going forward, especially in the Khayelitsha area that has been torn by various scenes of multiple murders. General Bheki Cele, Minister of Police

Nyalara has also been charged with the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, attempted murder, robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as dealing in drugs.

