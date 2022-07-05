Cops nab Cape Town's 'Most Wanted' murder suspect while in bed with two women
He's considered Cape Town's 'Most Wanted' criminal and he's managed to evade the cops for some time.
But now time's up for multiple murder suspect Yanga Endrey Nyalara who has made his first appearance in court following his arrest in Bothasig last month.
The 30-year-old, also known as "Bara", has been wanted by police for a string of serious and violent crimes - including several murders - dating back to 2016.
Nyalara is believe to be the criminal mastermind behind multiple killings that have taken place Khayelitsha.
Police Minister Bheki Cele attended the court proceedings on Monday and told reporters Nyalara was nabbed in Bothsig:
It looks like he was having it nice, because he was found sleeping between two young beautiful women. He was also found with a lot of drugs.General Bheki Cele, Minister of Police
Among the charges, there are six murders, including 19 dead bodies.General Bheki Cele, Minister of Police
Police have done a good job putting this man, who thought he could live without impunity, behind bars. This arrest will gain us some ground in our efforts to fight crime in the province.General Bheki Cele, Minister of Police
We believe the arrest of ‘Bara’ will solve many other cases going forward, especially in the Khayelitsha area that has been torn by various scenes of multiple murders.General Bheki Cele, Minister of Police
Nyalara has also been charged with the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, attempted murder, robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as dealing in drugs.
RELATED: Murder suspect, considered one of Delft's 'most wanted', arrested by LEAP cops
More from Local
MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family'
The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process, I have learned invaluable lessons about myself and the cause of the organisation.Read More
Zephany Nurse's kidnapper Lavona Solomon due before parole board on Friday
Morne and Celeste Nurse join Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast this Saturday to talk about Solomon's parole hearing.Read More
How gentrification impacts the CT's Bo-Kaap
Lester Kiewet spoke to a master’s researcher at the University of the Western Cape Aidan Africa about the gentrification of Bo-Kaap, and how development can be balanced with protecting a space's history.Read More
Who's likely to take over from Boris Johnson as Prime Minister?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Helen Seeney, Deutsche Welle's Inside Europe producer, about this week's update on what is happening in Europe.Read More
How should government transform rail in SA?
Lester Kiewit spoke to Dr Mathetha Mokonyama from the Transport Systems and Operations division at the CSIR about the recent SA Transport Conference 2022, and key takeaways where rail in SA is concerned.Read More
Former 7de Laan actor Denver Vraagom spins his favourite tracks on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Man accused of 'continuously whipping' horse faces jail time if found guilty
The pony is now safe and in the care of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA’s Horse Care Unit after being resuced on Wednesday.Read More
'Absolutely pointless' - KAG slams R1bn wasted on Koeberg's unit 2
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Peter Becker from the Koeberg Alliance Group, on the status of unit 2 at the Koeberg power station.Read More
Jail a very real threat for serial traffic fine offenders warns CoCT
In the first five months of this year, City Traffic Officers executed 30, 924 warrants.Read More