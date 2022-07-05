Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Kelly Khumalo: Nothing hurts me anymore

5 July 2022 2:16 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Showmax
Kelly Khumalo
Life with Kelly Khumalo
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Bongani Bingwa speaks to singer and reality TV personality Kelly Khumalo about what fans can expect from season three of 'Life of Kelly Khumalo'.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite being hauled over the coals over the mysterious death and subsequent murder trial of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa, award-winning singer and reality TV star Kelly Khumalo continues to soar to great heights.

Season three of her reality TV show, Life with Kelly Khumalo, premieres on Showmax on Tuesday, despite the dark cloud that hangs over her head about Meyiwa's death - a case that is currently before the courts.

Meyiwa was gunned down in October 2014 at Khumalo's mother's house in Vooslorus. The incident is said to have happened in the presence of Khumalo and her mother, Ntombi; sister Zandie; Zandi’s boyfriend, Longwe Twala; and Meyiwa's friends Mthokozisi Twala and Tumelo Madlala.

Five men are standing trial in this high-profile and convoluted case.

Reaction to the Netflix documentary Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star has been strong, with many calling out Netflix for commercialising an ongoing murder trial without providing any answers as well as theorising their own hypotheses on who could have killed the soccer star.

The production has infuriated and confused some viewers.

Khumalo has been called out for her alleged involvement in the case, her recent comments on her relationship with Meyiwa and her reported R22 million deal with Netflix that may see her and Zandie Khumalo-Gumede produce their own docu-series about the events that took place the night of the murder.

KHUMALO SPEAKS OUT ON eNCA

"We have a problem in our country and this is not about just Kelly Khumalo, the musician, but this is about an individual in the pits and the darkest place of wherever it is - where they lose loved ones and justice is not served...", she told eNCA on Monday 4 July, adding that the law was not effective.

"With what has happened to me, I have had my life threatened, I have my family threatened not once, but multiple times and I feel like the law is not coming into place... It is within my right to have protection, not only for myself but also for my family," she said.

But she said she could not be bothered because "nothing hurts" her anymore.

Life with Kelly Khumalo follows Khumalo as she navigates her life, career and relationships.

The first episode of the third season features the appearance of her ex-boyfriend and hip-hop artist Jub Jub, Living the Dream with Somizi star Somizi Mhlongo and, of course, Khumalo addressing the controversial Meyiwa trial - where she is widely fingered to be in the know.

It can be tricky when a singer becomes a reality star due to the potential that their life has the potential to eclipse their musical career, something that Khumalo has made peace with.

The more important thing is my life, for some reason which I'm yet to discover and I feel like God felt, 'yes, you have the voice, but I need to use your life more'.

Kelly Khumalo, singer and star - 'Life with Kelly Khumalo'

Khumalo says she shares her anguish and tribulations that oftentimes play out in the public arena with her "spiritual twin", Somizi.

Somizi is my spiritual twin... We go through the same things around the same time. We get the same noise, and everything... I think that night Somizi felt the journey that I had walked spiritually. I was carrying things that I had never felt that night.

Kelly Khumalo, singer and star - 'Life with Kelly Khumalo'

Though national discussions around her personal life have hurt her in the past, Khumalo says this doesn't bother her anymore, especially regarding the Meyiwa trial.

Nothing hurts me anymore simply because I've learnt to understand that people are projecting... It doesn't bother me because at the end of the day. As I say [in] my reality show, this is my journey, this is my journey truth. No matter how you see it from your perspective, I actually don't care. This is my reality.

Kelly Khumalo, singer and star - 'Life with Kelly Khumalo'

Speaking on the trial, Khumalo said she was focusing on her family and her career, adding that she would leave the Meyiwa trial to legal experts.

My job at this point is to focus on myself being a mother, focus on being a daughter, and focus on my blooming career and leave, you know, the legalities to people that are professionals.

Kelly Khumalo, singer and star - 'Life with Kelly Khumalo'

Life with Kelly Kumalo is available to stream on Showmax.

Listen to the full interview below.


This article first appeared on 702 : Kelly Khumalo: Nothing hurts me anymore




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
