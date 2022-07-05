There is a war against cops in the W Cape says police minister Cele





Police Minister Bheki Cele says it looks as if there is a war against the police in the Western Cape.

His comments come after the murder of an off-duty police constable in Delft at the weekend.

The 31-year-old officer, who had been stationed at Gugulethu police station, was shot and killed in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police say four unknown suspects then fled in the officer's vehicle, a VW Touran.

Three men have since been arrested on suspicion of murder and hijacking and are due to appear in court in Blue Downs.

The killing follows the murder last month of Table Bay Harbour police officer Shamielah Arendse outside her house in Delft

Her killers remain at large.

Speaking to reporters outside court following the appearance of alleged Cape Town criminal mastermind Yanga Bara Nyalara on Monday, Cele said:

In a month, about three police have been killed. General Bheki Cele, Minister of Police

The last one killed was Saturday, I'm glad the police have found three (suspects). General Bheki Cele, Minister of Police

