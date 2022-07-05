Cape Town locals help SANParks with bark stripping patrol crews





A local non-profit, set up in a response to attacks on hikers, runners and cyclists on the Cape mountains has, this week, been embarking on bark stripping patrols on Table Mountain.

The patrols form part of city-wide efforts to protect the trees from being harvested for their bark.

Earlier this year the City of Cape Town’s Recreation and Parks Department embarked on a project to paint the trunks of trees at risk of being bark-stripped in Durbanville CBD.

The City says that reports indicate that the bark and roots are primarily being targeted and collected for various medicinal or cultural reasons.

When the bark is stripped from the entire circumference of a tree, also referred to as ring-barking, the tree dies a slow death due to the interruption of its nutritional transport systems.

If only partially stripped, it damages the tree to such an extent that it inhibits the growth and weakens the tree, making it more susceptible to stressors such as drought and disease.

If we do not halt this blatant vandalism, it could have a negative impact on the city’s canopy tree cover, eventually destroying thousands of trees in Cape Town’s public open spaces. Councillor Patricia Van der Ross, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - CoCT

The benefits of trees are numerous and it’s our collective duty to protect them. Councillor Patricia Van der Ross, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - CoCT

The Take Back Our Mountains Movement is the brainchild of Capetonian Taahir Osman who says he "actively collaborates with the authorities, SANParks and the Table Mountain National Park in the quest for safe and secure hiking."

The aim of the movement, says Osman is to act as a network for those with the same vision of "safe Parks while appreciating and enjoying the spectacular natural beauty the Cape has to offer."

The City of Cape Town asks members of the public who notice any illegal bark harvesting, or who want to report sightings of bark stripped trees or bark stripping in process, to submit pictures and provide any logistical information to the City’s Law Enforcement Department by calling 107 from a landline or 021 480 7700 from a cell phone, or send an email to RP.Enquiries@capetown.gov.za.

