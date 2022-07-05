Minions TikTok trend leading to bans at US cinemas
- The #gentleminion has surpassed over 4 million views.
- Various cinemas have banned people dressed up as Minions.
The latest installment of the Despicable Me franchise is Minions: The Rise of Gru. It broke box office records with sales of US$127.9 million on opening day.
However, a viral trend on TikTok has caused a bit of a tiff in cinemas. Teenagers dressed up as Minions and descended on cinemas, causing havoc when watching the new Minions movie.
What's happening in America is that they going into the movie houses and applauding at the movie from beginning to end. They are these big groups, they're making this enormous racket and the mommies and daddies are taking their children and leaving because it's too much.Barbara Friedman - Barbs Wire
Parents have been asking cinemas for a refund when the disturbances and racket continues from the teenagers.
So now, the cinemas are banning these boys from going into the movies because they're losing out on ticket sales.Barbara Friedman - Barbs Wire
It's said that the dressed-up Minions have harassed staff and also vandalised the cinema.
