Only trained reservists can control and direct traffic in SA
Despite Eskom's continued power cuts affecting traffic lights, only trained traffic reservists are allowed to control and direct traffic.
This is according to the Polokwane traffic officer, Stephan Esterhuizen, who told Lester Kiewit that ordinary citizens were not allowed to direct traffic as they could be held liable for any accidents in the event.
This comes as ordinary citizens and homeless people have been seen directing traffic in the absence of traffic cops or in the event of power cuts.
Esterhuizen added that trained reservists had to complete training before controlling traffic.
If a normal citizen gets into intersections and starts doing a point duty and let us say, for instancethere is a narrow accident, who is going to take the blame and who is going to take responsibility for that?Stephan Esterhuizen, traffic officer - Polokwane Municipality
All officers are trained in managing intersections, managing traffic controls and we do have reservists and they also have appointment letters stating that they are pointsmen. They are trained and must complete a training course and if they cannot complete the training, they will not be allowed to do it.Stephan Esterhuizen, traffic officer - Polokwane Municipality
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/monticello/monticello1808/monticello180800586/107505250-traffic-lights-over-urban-intersection-.jpg
More from Local
MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family'
The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process, I have learned invaluable lessons about myself and the cause of the organisation.Read More
Zephany Nurse's kidnapper Lavona Solomon due before parole board on Friday
Morne and Celeste Nurse join Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast this Saturday to talk about Solomon's parole hearing.Read More
How gentrification impacts the CT's Bo-Kaap
Lester Kiewet spoke to a master’s researcher at the University of the Western Cape Aidan Africa about the gentrification of Bo-Kaap, and how development can be balanced with protecting a space's history.Read More
Who's likely to take over from Boris Johnson as Prime Minister?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Helen Seeney, Deutsche Welle's Inside Europe producer, about this week's update on what is happening in Europe.Read More
How should government transform rail in SA?
Lester Kiewit spoke to Dr Mathetha Mokonyama from the Transport Systems and Operations division at the CSIR about the recent SA Transport Conference 2022, and key takeaways where rail in SA is concerned.Read More
Former 7de Laan actor Denver Vraagom spins his favourite tracks on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Man accused of 'continuously whipping' horse faces jail time if found guilty
The pony is now safe and in the care of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA’s Horse Care Unit after being resuced on Wednesday.Read More
'Absolutely pointless' - KAG slams R1bn wasted on Koeberg's unit 2
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Peter Becker from the Koeberg Alliance Group, on the status of unit 2 at the Koeberg power station.Read More
Jail a very real threat for serial traffic fine offenders warns CoCT
In the first five months of this year, City Traffic Officers executed 30, 924 warrants.Read More