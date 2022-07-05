Only trained reservists can control and direct traffic in SA





Despite Eskom's continued power cuts affecting traffic lights, only trained traffic reservists are allowed to control and direct traffic.

This is according to the Polokwane traffic officer, Stephan Esterhuizen, who told Lester Kiewit that ordinary citizens were not allowed to direct traffic as they could be held liable for any accidents in the event.

This comes as ordinary citizens and homeless people have been seen directing traffic in the absence of traffic cops or in the event of power cuts.

Esterhuizen added that trained reservists had to complete training before controlling traffic.

If a normal citizen gets into intersections and starts doing a point duty and let us say, for instancethere is a narrow accident, who is going to take the blame and who is going to take responsibility for that? Stephan Esterhuizen, traffic officer - Polokwane Municipality

All officers are trained in managing intersections, managing traffic controls and we do have reservists and they also have appointment letters stating that they are pointsmen. They are trained and must complete a training course and if they cannot complete the training, they will not be allowed to do it. Stephan Esterhuizen, traffic officer - Polokwane Municipality

