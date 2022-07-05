Street racers caught 'dicing' will have cars instantly impounded under new bylaw





Image copyright: gesrey/123rf.com

New powers are being given to City of Cape Town traffic officials thanks to a new by-law recently given the green light by the provincial government.

The legislation will allow for harsh action to be taken against those who flout road rules and show disregard for the safety of other road users.

It will give traffic officers powers to instantly impound the vehicles of lawless members of the taxi industry, those partaking in illegal street racing activities, as well as those who fail to correctly display number plates.

The new amended by-law basically says if a traffic officer catches a person 'dicing' or street-racing, they can now impound that vehicle on the spot. Graeme Raubenheimer - Reporter, EWN

In a statement, the City of Cape Town said, "This will now provide a lot more authority to our Traffic Services, Metro Police and Law Enforcement in bringing back law and order as well as improved safety to our 12000km of roads within the municipality."