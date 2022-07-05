CoCT's Manenberg evictions reminiscent of apartheid - activist
The City of Cape Town has delivered 285 evictions to council flat tenants from Manenberg, Macassar and Bishop Lavis areas.
In what it describes as the eviction of illegal occupants, tenants were given until the end of July to vacate their homes.
The city says an illegal occupant is any person who is not a family member listed on the tenant’s family form and has moved into a vacant dwelling without authorisation, forced the tenant out of his/her dwelling, or has been left behind by a vacating tenant or when the tenant died.
Booi insists the city does not want to put people out on the street but is rather trying to regulate the system.
The aim is to prevent subletting or people jumping the waiting list que.
Someone would get a BNG house or what is normally known as an RDP house, so when they move, they allow somebody else to occupy that unit. That is not the right way of doing it because we have people that have been on our waiting list for these units for a number of years.Malusi Booi, Human Settlements Mayco member
However, people renting at the city’s community residential units across the metro have demanded the withdrawal of the notices and an apology.
Manenberg activist, Gatto says the way the city brought the eviction letters to the tenants - accompanied by law enforcement - was reminiscent of apartheid-era forced removals and is why tenants are demanding an apology.
“… the politics of the issue is that it's about land, it's about people’s rights and people’s dignity to live without being kicked out of their house.Gatto (Mario Wanza), Tjatjies Samekoms administrator
The letter said you have got 30 days before you must be out. Now that is not a way a government must engage with its people.’’Gatto (Mario Wanza), Tjatjies Samekoms administrator
The intimidation and deliberate omission on how to consult and challenge the notice was incorrect and oppressive, says Gatto.
